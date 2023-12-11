Christmas is 'Ere – perfect cycling gifts for every budget from Ere Research

Of course, we would never deny that Christmas is a time for tradition and being together with the people you love. But, as every cyclist knows, Christmas also means the chance to receive fab new kit and a good opportunity to get out on our bikes.

To that end, when it comes to buying inspired hi-tech pressies for the cyclist in your life – or for when it comes to treating yourself with your Christmas money – there are few better places to look than the range of goodies at Ere Research. From CNC-engineered bar plugs up to full upgrade wheelsets, Ere has the sort of performance-orientated kit that will keep bike riders staying up late with excitement the night before Christmas.

So we’ve rounded up some of Ere’s most enticing gift options at every budget. Whether you’re looking for stocking fillers, underneath-the-tree presents, or a big gift for the most important person in your life, you’ll find something ’Ere!

Stocking fillers

Santa might find his crucial liquid sustenance on Christmas Eve at the bottom of a sherry glass, but for non-reindeer riders, we prefer a water bottle. This Aqua Naturalis option from Ere can hold 700ml of fluid, benefits from a large opening for easy filling and cleaning, and comes with a soft and flexible mouthpiece. It’s also dishwasher safe – so no elves need apply on the domestic chores front – and it comes in six colour options. Best of all, though, its free from any nasty BPA manufacturing chemicals, meaning you can quaff away certain that your health is protected.

Often it’s the details that make Christmas feel special: the decorations on the tree, the ribbon on the presents, the bar plugs on your bike… OK, maybe bar plugs aren’t normally a key ingredient at Christmas, but with Ere’s Dolce bar plugs, they certainly could be. Coming in suitably festive colours such as red, green and gold (and black, blue, silver or white), these are made with CNC’ed aluminium end caps and feature Ere’s Center Plus Locking system, securing the end caps in the perfect position and keeping the end of your bar tape exactly where you want it.

Underneath the tree

We’ve seen that Ere can provide the perfect bar plugs, but what about handlebar tape itself? Ere has a funky range of different tape available, including the £16 Omnia bar tape made of classic EVA cork, or the microfibre, foam and gel Genus bar tape for £25. But this Explorator bar tape is a little different because, with its high durability, easy-to-wipe-clean design and super grippy nature – even in wet and muddy conditions – this is an option that’s been purpose-built for gravel cycling and cyclo-cross. If you’re looking forward to getting your hands on the perfect present this year, look no further.

Anybody who finds wrapping presents a headache is probably no fan of transporting bike wheels, but Ere has an answer. Its Dual Wheel Bag can accommodate a pair of full-size 700c road or mountain bike wheels with absolute ease. There are two separate compartments – one for each wheel – as well as pouches for axles and parts, and a small clear pocket for your name and address. You can even fit the wheels in without removing tyres, and there’s a handy strap for easing carrying. In fact, the only potential downside will be felt by fans of Victorian Christmases: sadly it won’t accept Penny-Farthing wheels.

When it comes to tyres, Ere is not short of options: among its range you’ll find tubeless, tubular, as well as classic clinchers and inner tubes. We’ll look at Ere’s tubeless products a bit later, so let’s stick with some tried-and-tested clinchers. This Genus Pro CCR tyre is a handmade 320tpi road racing tyre designed for ultimate performance. It’s made with HPC-R rubber for better rolling resistance and grip, even in wet conditions, and it features Ere’s Aramis 1 puncture protection. Finishing off its list of great features, the Genus Pro CCR is foldable; comes with Kevlar bead technology; and, at 215g, it’s lightweight, too. Also available in a skin-coloured sidewall version.

For that extra-special someone (or treat yourself)

If you’re looking for something truly exclusive this Christmas, things don’t get much more special than Ere’s Genus CC Pro saddle. Each one is 100% handmade, meaning no two are exactly alike. But the Genus CC Pro isn’t just an example of unique craftsmanship: with its patented Comfort Trigger technology, a lever on the saddle allows the rider to adjust the saddle’s flexibility to one of three different settings while riding. It really is the most amazing bit of kit, combining luxury and comfort with incredible innovation. And it even comes with an Ere Obductus saddle cover to keep it protected.

Ere’s wheel range is legendary and includes some mind-blowing carbon options. But one of the newest editions to Ere’s line-up is equally exciting while offering incredible value for money. The Explorator GCR40 wheelset is built using Ere’s proven 24-hole IONA hubs along with super-strong Niobium alloy aero rims, which will accept up to 40mm tyres. These wheels have been designed to be super stiff and robust – ideal for taller or heavier riders – and really are a perfect marriage of strength, performance and lightweight. In fact, while wheel choice is a personal thing, these are as close you can come to finding upgrade wheels that would suit almost any rider – they’re even compatible with freehubs from all of the big three manufacturers: Shimano, SRAM XDR or Campagnolo Ekar.

OK, it’s not a single product as such, but if you want to give your favourite rider a gift that keeps on giving, you could create the ultimate Christmas hamper full of Ere Research’s ProClose tubeless tyre technology. There’s the eco-friendly, non-toxic, easy-to-use and mess-free ProClose Sealant for £9; the super-reliable ProClose rim tape, available in widths suitable for 21mm, 23mm or 25mm rims, at £23; ProClose Aeris Max valve extenders for £10; or the brand new ProClose Optimum tubeless valves available in lengths from 50mm to 80mm. Pair these pro-level components with a set of Ere’s tubeless tyres, and you could help your rider have their most comfortable and frustration-free year ever.

To see Ere Research’s full range of cycling products, visit www.ereresearch.com.