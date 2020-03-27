The 2020 London Bike Show would have taken place this weekend but... well, you know! It has been postponed until 3-5 July. It would be a shame not to have a fix of shiny new bikes, though, so, let's have a look at models from brands that would have been there.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present: Not the London Bike Show.

Genesis

British brand Genesis has a whole load of new builds for 2020, many of them featuring Shimano's new GRX gravel-specific components.

We reviewed one of these, the Genesis Croix de Fer Ti 2020, right at the end of last year.

"The Croix de Fer Ti is ideal if you like to spend a lot of time dipping in and out of differing terrains," we said. "It offers a comfortable and stable ride on and off-road, and its standard build means it's capable on either. With smooth, neat welds it looks the business too."

Orro

Orro, another British brand, has completely redesigned its Gold STC gran fondo bike. Every tube has been reshaped and it now comes with a full-carbon bottom bracket area – there's no longer an aluminium insert in there.

Orro claims a weight of just 900g and the finish is pretty special.

Kinesis

The 2020 version of the Kinesis Aithein Disc aluminium race frame (£800) has an all-new geometry, the main change being a taller stack height to make it more comfortable as a fast race bike; the idea is that you can stay in the drops longer and that its accessible to more than just the racing snakes.

The top tube slopes more than previously on the smaller sizes for a lower standover height, and there's also less toe overlap. You get flat mount brake attachment, 12mm thru axles front and rear, and clearance for 28mm tyres. It's also available in a rim brake version (£750).

Kinesis also has a new Range Adventure e-gravel bike (£3,500), news of which was carried on our sister site off.roac.cc. It's kitted out with a Fazua Evation motor that provides up to 400W of assistance over three modes with a 250wh battery.

A flat bar version of the range will be available too Flat bar version (£3150) too, both available from late May.

Canyon

Canyon had a new version of its Aeroad aero road bike approved by the UCI last September and we've seen in being ridden by the pros, but that bike has yet to be launched officially. Whether or not we'd have seen it at London Bike Show is anyone's guess.

The Canyon Grail gravel bike would definitely have been there. Off.road.cc reviewed the CF SL 8.0 Di2 model and said, " Few bikes stand out as much as Canyon’s carbon fibre Grail with its unique double handlebar design, but under those divisive looks lurks a bike that's seriously fast across all terrain thanks to great handling and comfort."

Scott

Scott announced the new version of its Addict RC aero road bike last June, a bike with a focus on aerodynamics and integration while maintaining low weight.

Among the key features are the new handlebar and stem that provide full internal routing for electronic and mechanical disc brakes.

We have the Addict RC 30 in for testing at the moment, and our review will be published on road.cc soon.

Factor

Factor unveiled its O2 VAM last summer, with a claimed sub-700g frame weight and a choice of disc or rim brake versions.

The new bike was developed with the AG2R professional team that Factor used to sponsor, and increases tyre clearance to a real-world friendly 30mm.

Cannondale

Cannondale has redesigned its SuperSix Evo carbon road race bike for 2020 with an all-new frame that is more aerodynamically efficient than before, stiffer and more comfortable. There's wider tyre clearance and a revised geometry with choice of rim or disc brakes.

The Topstone is an interesting new carbon gravel bike, with a radical new Kingpin suspension system, wide tyre clearance, all the mounts you need, and lots more besides.

Light Blue

This version of the Light Blue Wolfson steel road bike marks 125th anniversary of Townsends/Light Blue, hence the design on the seat tube.

The Wolfson's frame is made from Reynolds 853 butted steel tubes, the bi-ovalised down tube designed to reduce flex at the bottom bracket.

With a 57mm brake drop and hidden mudguard mounting points, it's easily converted into a winter bike.

Condor

London's Condor Cycles unveiled four new and updated bikes towards the end of last year.

The brand’s most popular model is the Fratello touring bike. It has now been updated to accommodate thru-axles with the disc brakes that were introduced as an option a couple of years ago. The frame is made from Columbus Spirit tubing with all-new rear stays, internal cable routing and wider tyre clearance, it’ll now take up to 32mm tyres with full-length mudguards.

Ribble

Ribble has rejigged its range massively over the past few months so it's far more structured and navigable than previously, and we've been impressed by the bikes that we've had in for review.

One of the biggest attractions is Ribble's BikeBuilder which allows you to pick the exact spec you want.

When we reviewed the Ribble R872 Disc Tiagra towards the end of last year we said, "This carbon fibre road bike is built to a sportive-friendly geometry and offers a much higher performance than you've a right to expect at this price."



All-City Cycles

All-City describes its cromo steel Super Professional as an 'urban cross machine', and it looks like a lot of fun. It uses the brand's first combination geared or singlespeed sliding dropout system, so you can take your pick according to the terrain you'll be riding.

If you want to use it as a commuting bike, it comes with mounts for racks and mudguards.

It comes with flat mount disc brakes and enough clearance for 700C x 45mm or 650B x 47mm tyres.

Argon 18

We reviewed Argon 18's new Krypton Pro frameset on road.cc in November.

"It certainly delivers on performance thanks to a low weight and plenty of stiffness, but factor in its immense comfort and slightly relaxed geometry and you'll find this is probably one of the fastest endurance machines on the market," said Stu.

Marin

The Marin Muirwoods RC commuting bike had just arrived with us for review when the UK lockdown came in, so reviewer Matt Lamy isn't going to get his hands on it for a while.

The bike has a cromo steel frame and fork, flat mount disc brakes and 650B x 47mm tyres. Mudguards are fitted as standard.

