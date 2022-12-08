5 big questions about home strength training for cyclists answered

We know when it comes to the general idea of exercise, we’re preaching to the converted here at road.cc. We’re all cyclists, right? So we all know the benefits of keeping fit; we all know the buzz that comes with an endorphin surge; we all like the idea of looking good, living long and being active.

But let’s not kid ourselves. Cycling is a fantastic way to keep bodyweight low and cardiovascular abilities high, but when it comes to all-over body toning, it’s not exactly perfect. You’ll get a lovely firm bottom and ripped legs, but the muscles above your waist are rather left to fend for themselves. And that could actually have a negative effect on your cycling.

The solution to this problem is to come up with a programme of specific all-body workout sessions. But where do you start? New home gym brand Gymera thinks it has the ultimate answer. Here’s why.

Why do I need to work out at home?

It’s a good point – after all, there’s nothing better than being out in the fresh air on your bike. However, with winter having arrived, it’s a good time to spend some sessions indoors focusing on things like core strength.

We mentioned that cycling doesn’t have a great effect on upper body conditioning, and that’s not just a problem for anybody with muscle-bound vanity in mind. One area that cyclists often neglect, to their detriment, is core strength. In fact, we’ve written a number of articles about the importance of core strength – such as this one that tells you how to build a rock-solid core.

Without core strength, you don’t have the foundations to really get the most out of your bike, and you leave yourself open to potential injury, not least the kinds of pesky back and neck niggles that can plague your cycling seemingly indefinitely. Cycling-specific strength training really isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Of course, you could go to a professional gym, which has its own attractions, although a well-provided home gym – like Gymera’s new innovation – allows you to get the exercises in whenever you fancy.

It’s also worth pointing that gym bunnies we know are telling us that gym membership rates are going through the roof at the moment. However, once you’ve bought your home gym, that’s all your expenditure done. Oh, and for any germaphobes out there, it's worth remembering that any sweat on the equipment is just yours!

What exercises should I do?

For cyclists, this is an important question because we really do need to get the most out of our home workouts for our very specific requirements. Ironically, the typical kinds of cycling weight exercise you might naturally think of – deadlifts, squats, lunges – are not actually that high on the agenda.

We mentioned core strength as a key reason for home workouts, which means looking at exercises that will help with issues such as rotary stability to help to produce more power; improved posture to encourage better breathing patterns; better shoulder and neck health to stave off niggles and injuries; and improved hip strength for glutes and inner thighs.

Thanks to its ingenious movable arms and cable system, Gymera provides the possibility to do more than 200 different muscle movements, allowing you to tailor your workouts to your personalised needs and focus on any part of your body.

Gymera’s digital weight system also means you can access up to 220lb of resistance. But don’t worry if that seems excessive: Gymera’s clever Power Assistance feature can detect signs of struggle or fatigue and reduces resistance temporarily so that you can finish your set strong.

How can I make sure I have correct coaching?

So Gymera’s Power Assistance has eliminated the need for a gym buddy or spotter, but if you’re taking up a new form of exercise, you’re probably going to benefit from some coaching. Again, like gym memberships, a coach’s time doesn’t come for free. But there is an alternative.

Gymera has signed up some world-class coaches to offer guidance on the 1000s of different exercises available through its equipment, and it has put together countless expert-made fitness programmes.

Of course, you can’t have the coach in your home gym with you, but you can have the next best thing. Thanks to Gymera’s huge 27in HD4K screen, you’re able to see the coaches in glorious Technicolor right then and there. In fact, Gymera’s guided workouts and moves are even demonstrated by two coaches – one explains the move while the other demonstrates – so you'll know exactly what to do.

Then AI form guidance checks if you are training in proper form, and the different weight modes enable you to work out most effectively, with scientific programmes based on your joints' mobility and stability as detected by the posture-specific AI. And with real-time tracking, Gymera offers the most efficient training plans perfectly suited to you.

Add in progress tracking, smart voice and gesture control, and thousands of live and on-demand workouts, and you’ve not only got a smart home gym, you’ve got a virtual home coach, too.

Aren’t home workouts boring? I’d rather be on my bike.

We feel your pain, but aside from the buzz you get when you complete home exercise session, home gym brands are coming up with more and more ways to make workouts more interactive and fun.

In the case of Gymera, the company is pushing the idea that it this is the world’s first ‘playful’ smart home gym. How is it ‘playful’? Well, by utilising that massive inbuilt screen, your exercising can be interlinked with Gymera’s Gaming workout centre, which features 3D Games, Motion Sensing Games and Future VR Games. The launch games include things like GyRacing or GyBoating, where you can test your rowing strength. There’s even GyTugging, where you and a friend can engage in a virtual tug of war.

How can you do that, you ask? The Gymera system has its own forward-facing camera, so you and friends can workout remotely, but together at the same time. It’s the ultimate way of making sure you can exercise in company… but only the company you actually want!

When it comes to long-term enthusiasm, that's catered for, too. Gymera’s motivation system helps you to stay energetic all the time. You can see your progress from the leaderboard, strength score, and history data, making it easier to stick to your workout plan and train constantly.

OK, last question: how do I get round the problem of having a load of home workout kit cluttering up my house?

That’s a great question. Whether it’s free weights – dumbbells, barbells and the like – or massive stationary home multi-gyms, it’s hard to get around the fact that home exercise equipment can be pretty bulky and immobile.

But Gymera’s home gym really couldn’t be more convenient. First of all, not only is it freestanding, but it’s also easily movable thanks to the inbuilt wheels – there’s no wall mounting or installation required. Its arms and components fold away compactly. And even its adjustable training bench is designed for compact easy storage.

To get the most from all its potential applications, Gymera has a subscription service, but that only applies to very advanced content like live workouts, advanced movements and workouts, and some advanced games. Even without a subscription, you can still have access to some of the movements and guided workouts. And the subscription isn't mandatory when purchasing.

So while Gymera is a fledgling brand, its ideas and approach to home fitness could be just what you’re looking for. For more information visit Gymera’s official website gymera.net/

