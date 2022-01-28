Escape London! Here are some epic routes on komoot that take you out of the capital

It's time for another new series with komoot to kick off the new year, bringing you a collection of great routes each month grouped by geographic location, type of cycling discipline and more. If you live in London* (or happen to be visiting with the bike in tow soon) then this first installment is for you!

> Coffee & ride with komoot: Brad's Four Boroughs Bimble

While it can sometimes be pretty terrifying to ride in the capital at the best of times, you'd be surprised how easy it can be to get out of the city and into the countryside if you know where to go. London also has a pretty vast and enthusastic cycling scene, so you'll always be able to find like-minded people to ride with by joining clubs or meet-up groups to find other cyclists for adventures outside of the city.

> Get started with komoot

Below are some great routes for you to try that depart from numerous areas of London, and you can also check out the whole collection over on komoot. If you haven't already got komoot to downloads the routes onto your phone or GPS, refer to our guide linked above and here to get started...

South East #1

This 62km route sees you start in Dulwich, and takes you out through Surrey and into Kent. 540m of elevation means that there are a couple of stingers on route, but it's mostly gentle climbs and stunning views!

South East #2

This longer 113km epic taked you through the famous medievil ​Ightham Village, and includes the Ide Hill climb. 1,250m of climbing should keep your warm art this time of year!

South West

A challenging 107km route with some lungbusters thrown in, including Combe Lane Climb, Ranmore and the Coldharbour Lane climb.

Contributer: Jake Neale

South London

Now we're talkin'! Departing from south London, you'll take on Box Hill, Devil's Dyke and much more over this 182km ride. Fuelling stations includes Flinders Coffee in the city and the Royal Oak pub at the 80km point.

North #1

One of our shorter routes (but by no means short!) you can even do a bit of giraffe-spotting on this lovely route. Other highlights incude Tyttenhanger Park and Folly Arch.

Contributer: James Ambrose-Parish

North #2

At 117km with just under 1000m of elevation, this ride that heads north will make for a mighty day in the saddle. You'll go as far as Hitchin in North Hertfordshire and face some pretty steep ascents and descents in places along the way...

Contributer: James Ambrose-Parish

North East

This 78km intermediate ride has some lovely stretches of quiet road, and you'll pass Fyfield village, the popular Norton Heath Cafe and Knotts Hill on route.

Contributer: Benjamin May

*Don't live in London? Neither do we, so of course we'll be bringing you guides from other regions of the UK in future installments of this series!