Bike at Bedtime: check out the Vitus Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS

Redesigned for 2021, this one of the best bikes that we've reviewed on road.cc this year
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Dec 14, 2021 21:55

First Published Dec 14, 2021

One of the best-performing bikes that we’ve reviewed here on road.cc this year is the £3,199.99 Vitus Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS, so let's take another quick look

Read our review of the Vitus Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS 

Vitus redesigned the Vitesse Evo race bike for 2021 as a result of feedback from Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother UK team riders, the new version being lighter and much stiffer than previously, especially at the bottom bracket. The fork is stiffer too and Vitus has dropped the seatstays to boost comfort.

The result? The Vitesse EVO CR eTap AXS is an absolute belter.

The Vitesse EVO is a race bike with a performance to match. The stiffness levels are high thanks to oversized tube shapes and a big old bottom bracket shell. The medium-sized bike weighs a highly respectable 7.77kg and it absolutely flies when you hit the pedals hard.

Out-of-the-saddle sprints are blisteringly fast and there’s not the slightest hint of flex when you chuck the bike around hard. The Vitus feels stiff and responsive on the climbs too, whether you’re unleashing big watts to get over a small hump or settling in for a long drag.

Vitus adjusted the Vitesse’s geometry for 2021, giving it a longer top tube and a shorter head tube – an aggressive setup that suits the overall character of the bike. The changes mean you can get into a low and efficient ride position whether your hands are on the drops of the hoods.

The Vitesse EVO responds well to tiny shifts in body weight and adjustments to the steering, and despite its light weight, it offers a planted feel on technical descents, giving you the confidence to cut loose and push the limits.

The steering is quick without being twitchy and the whole bike feels nimble and lively. The ride is certainly firm but it never tips over into harshness so you can sit comfortably while ticking off the big miles.

Our review bike was fitted with SRAM’s Rival eTap AXS groupset – incredibly easy to use – Prime’s Attaquer top-end alloy road wheels – pretty light and very stiff – and Schwalbe’s great One Performance tyres. With that lot on board, it’s excellent value for money.

Reviewer Stu Kerton concluded, “What a bike. There's not much more to say – it's as simple as that. I'm not even saying it's a great bike for the money; it's just a great bike, and the fact you are getting all of this for a (relatively) good price is brilliant.”

You’ll probably know that it’s impossible to get hold of many bikes at the moment due to the effects of Covid-19, but when we checked earlier today (14 December 2021) Chain Reaction Cycles had limited stock of the Vitus Vitesse EVO CR eTap in sizes L, XL, and XXL

If you want a versatile all-round race bike then the Vitesse EVO range really should be on your list. It rides brilliantly, offering excellent handling and plenty of comfort. It really is a star.

https://vitusbikes.com/

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

