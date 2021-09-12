Support road.cc

Bike at bedtime: take a look at Ridley’s Kanzo Fast

Featuring Ridley’s deep F-Tubing tube shapes, fully integrated cable routing and aero gravel flared bars, this should be one fast off-roader…
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Sep 12, 2021 21:40

First Published Sep 12, 2021

0

Claiming to be the “fastest gravel bike in the world”, the Kanzo Fast is designed to be an aerodynamic gravel bike for winning gravel races.

Ridley Kanzo Fast top tube

The Kanzo Fast features all of Ridley’s aerodynamic technology found on its aero racing Noah Fast Disc such as its deep F-Tubing shapes and unique F-Wings. The latter are positioned at the bottom of the fork to reduce the turbulence caused by the wheel axle.

Ridley Noah Fast Disc f wings

All this is claimed to save 17 watts over “an ordinary gravel bike”, with just 4 watts lost “across all the YAW angles.”

Ridley Kanzo Fast front

Ridley has dropped the front derailleur for a lx setup due to the development of 12-speed and 13-speed groupsets, as well as technology such as Classified’s Power Shift system that basically puts a 2-speed planetary gear setup into a hub body that takes a wide-range cassette. This allows you to run a 1x drivetrain, but still get the gear ratios that you’d have with a double chainring up front. Find out more on how it works over here.

“Since we no longer had to consider dual chainrings, we could design the chainstays to our liking, while still having plenty of room for 42mm tyres,” Ridley explains. “As proven by extensive wind tunnel testing, removing the front derailleur also had a major effect on aerodynamics.”

Ridley Kanzo Fast front

Ridley has developed a one piece carbon bar/stem for running the cables fully internally for further aerodynamic advantages.

Ridley Kanzo Fast bars

There’s flare to the drops, 16 degrees worth, and Ridley has opted for reduced drop (120mm) and reach (70mm) for fast changes in hand position.

Its redesigned carbon layup absorbs more vibration, Ridley adds, making the handlebar more comfortable.

The seat stays have been positioned lower down on the seat tube, also for comfort. “Due to this lower point of contact, both the seat tube and seatpost can more effectively filter out vibrations,” says Ridley.

Ridley Kanzo Fast rear 2

For maximising power transfer, the shape of the seatstays are oval with the widest side on the horizontal axis.

Ridley Kanzo Fast cassette

“By placing this wide side horizontally, every watt produced is converted into speed, without losing power on the way to the rear wheel,” Ridley explains.

The vibration-damping D-shaped seatpost is designed to help with comfort too.

Ridley Kanzo Fast seat post

Prices start at £3,249 for a SRAM Rival build, and go up to £6,189 for a Shimano GRX Di2 1x11-speend groupset with Classified shifting technology.  

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

