Bike at Bedtime: check out Rondo’s sleek-looking carbon HVRT CF 2 Disc Road Bike

The Rondo HVRT CF 2 Disc road bike is the brand’s versatile road racing bike that can also take some rougher track exploration. It has a full carbon Aero EPS frame and comes with a spec that’s high-quality but at price that's accessible to many.

Rondo's USP is its TwinTip fork with an adjustable chip at the end of the leg. Switching the chip around alters the length and offset of the fork, and therefore the steering character and handling of the bike. This unique design can also be found on the brand’s Ruut gravel bike.

“Choose between a low position and snappy handling, or a more upright position and relaxed steering,” says Rondo. “We are not claiming it's two bikes in one, or that we have invented the wheel. But it works, and you will be surprised just how much more stable the bike feels on rough, technical descents in one axle position, and how much more 'road race ready' and aggressive it feels in the other.”

Another interesting aspect of this bike is its compatibility with 650b road-plus wheels with 47mm wide tyres for exploring gravel trails.

It’s Hunt’s Aero Wide aluminium tubeless compatible 700c wheels that are specced though and up to 30mm tyres can be paired with these. Out the box, it rolls on 25mm clinchers, the Continental Grand Sport Race tyres.

Hunt claims its wheelset is the world’s fastest alloy disc-brake option, featuring an aerodynamic rim profile with a similar rounded profile to its Limitless wheels, and Pillar Wing 20 spokes with an aerofoil profile. It has a 24mm external width at the hook, but this tapers to 26mm lower down to optimise airflow and reduce drag.

Lastly, the Rondo HVRG CF 2 is equipped with a full Shimano 105 groupset featuring a 52/36T chainset and 11-30T cassette.

Getting hold of a bike this year has been incredibly difficult, and so the thought that any would be on sale, seems far from reality. But we spotted that this bike is currently on a 30% discount at Sigma Sports - previously £3,699, now £2,599.

