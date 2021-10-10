Support road.cc

Bike at bedtime: behold the Enve Custom Road bike peeking out of its very own Scicon Sports travel bag

Enve’s Custom Road bike is offered with incredible levels of customisation, from the geometry to the components and paint finish, and now it even has its own travel bag too
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sun, Oct 10, 2021 21:30
0

All customers who purchase an Enve Custom Road bike will now be supplied with a complimentary Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 TSA Road Bike travel bag for the repeated, safe transportation of the top-end customisable bike on holidays and training camps abroad.

2021 Enve Custom Road x Scicon Sports travel bag straps

US wheel and component brand Enve earlier this year released its high-end aero carbon road bike with integrated routing and customisable geometry, components and finish.

sc2021 Enve Custom Road x Scicon Sports travel bag front

Scicon says the lightweight, soft shell design and internal stand of its Aerocomfort 3.0 travel bag allows the bike to be packed away in less than five minutes, with minimal disassembly required.

Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 x ENVE Custom - 5

“No need to remove or adjust the handlebars or seat post, it is the perfect bike travel bag to compliment the Enve Custom Road, ensuring the custom fit remains unaltered and the bike is fully protected,” says Scicon.

2021 Enve Custom Road x Scicon Sports travel bag detail 1

Handmade in Ogden, USA, the Enve Custom Road bike has been designed to work in harmony with the brand’s SES wheelset.

2021 Enve Custom Road 7

“By establishing the rider’s fit history, current professional bike fit data and their likes and dislikes alongside the Enve best fit calculator, a proposed bespoke geometry is created,” explains the brand.

“The rider then meets with Enve in person or virtually to review their fit options and establish the final geometry.”

2021 Enve Custom Road 5

You have the choice between the Race or All Road geometry; the former has a shorter wheelbase and claims to deliver the ride sensations you’d expect from a pro-level race bike, while the latter features a slightly longer wheelbase and is designed for larger volume tyres for mixed-surface adventures.

The Race is optimised for smaller 25mm to 31mm tyres, whereas the All Road is designed for slightly larger clearances up to 35mm.

Riders can then choose from 38 different paint colours across for paint design templates, all the way down to the wheel decals.

For those after a completely personalised ride, Enve has full custom paint options or a “ready to paint” chassis can be shipped to one of several speciality bicycle paint shops that the US brand has partnered with.

An unpainted 56cm frame weighs roughly 850g, claims Enve.

2021 Enve Custom Road 6

As well as the high customisable focus of the bike, Enve has put an integration at the heart of this bike. “Employing the design and features of our recently launched SES AR Handlebar, each Custom Road is paired with a one-piece bar/stem combo that saves weight and allows for all wires and hoses to be hidden for a clean aesthetic, and airflow,” says Enve.

Produced locally in Ogden, Enve can customise the stem length and bar width of the One-Piece SES AR Bar/Stem Combo to customer’s needs; with the stem length options from 90mm to 130mm stem length and 38 to 46cm bar width.

The disc brake-only Custom Road is built up with SRAM Red or Force AXS, and Shimano Dura-Ace or Ultegra Di2.

Chassis only (frame, fork, bar/stem, seat topper, bar tape, HS, axles & hardware, travel case) costs $7,000.00, while a complete Sram Red AXS Premium build, for example, will set you back $12,500.00.

enve.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

