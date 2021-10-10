Bike at bedtime: behold the Enve Custom Road bike peeking out of its very own Scicon Sports travel bag

All customers who purchase an Enve Custom Road bike will now be supplied with a complimentary Scicon Aerocomfort 3.0 TSA Road Bike travel bag for the repeated, safe transportation of the top-end customisable bike on holidays and training camps abroad.

US wheel and component brand Enve earlier this year released its high-end aero carbon road bike with integrated routing and customisable geometry, components and finish.

Scicon says the lightweight, soft shell design and internal stand of its Aerocomfort 3.0 travel bag allows the bike to be packed away in less than five minutes, with minimal disassembly required.

“No need to remove or adjust the handlebars or seat post, it is the perfect bike travel bag to compliment the Enve Custom Road, ensuring the custom fit remains unaltered and the bike is fully protected,” says Scicon.

Handmade in Ogden, USA, the Enve Custom Road bike has been designed to work in harmony with the brand’s SES wheelset.

“By establishing the rider’s fit history, current professional bike fit data and their likes and dislikes alongside the Enve best fit calculator, a proposed bespoke geometry is created,” explains the brand.

“The rider then meets with Enve in person or virtually to review their fit options and establish the final geometry.”

You have the choice between the Race or All Road geometry; the former has a shorter wheelbase and claims to deliver the ride sensations you’d expect from a pro-level race bike, while the latter features a slightly longer wheelbase and is designed for larger volume tyres for mixed-surface adventures.

The Race is optimised for smaller 25mm to 31mm tyres, whereas the All Road is designed for slightly larger clearances up to 35mm.

Riders can then choose from 38 different paint colours across for paint design templates, all the way down to the wheel decals.

For those after a completely personalised ride, Enve has full custom paint options or a “ready to paint” chassis can be shipped to one of several speciality bicycle paint shops that the US brand has partnered with.

An unpainted 56cm frame weighs roughly 850g, claims Enve.

As well as the high customisable focus of the bike, Enve has put an integration at the heart of this bike. “Employing the design and features of our recently launched SES AR Handlebar, each Custom Road is paired with a one-piece bar/stem combo that saves weight and allows for all wires and hoses to be hidden for a clean aesthetic, and airflow,” says Enve.

Produced locally in Ogden, Enve can customise the stem length and bar width of the One-Piece SES AR Bar/Stem Combo to customer’s needs; with the stem length options from 90mm to 130mm stem length and 38 to 46cm bar width.

The disc brake-only Custom Road is built up with SRAM Red or Force AXS, and Shimano Dura-Ace or Ultegra Di2.

Chassis only (frame, fork, bar/stem, seat topper, bar tape, HS, axles & hardware, travel case) costs $7,000.00, while a complete Sram Red AXS Premium build, for example, will set you back $12,500.00.

enve.com