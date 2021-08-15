Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
2021 Canyon Grail AL 1

Bike at Bedtime: check out Canyon’s Grail AL gravel bike

Super versatile and affordable, the aluminium Grail shares geometry with Canyon’s flagship CF SLX model
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Aug 15, 2021 21:41

First Published Aug 15, 2021

0

The Grail AL is Canyon’s gravel bike that keeps the stable, agile handling and all-terrain speed of the Grail CF SLX but with the robustness of an alloy construction.

2021 Canyon Grail AL 2

> 19 of the best 2021 gravel bikes & adventure road bikes

The frame is sturdy and lightweight 6061 aluminium paired with a carbon fork, and is built for disc brakes, with hydraulic ones specced on all five bikes in the range.

Canyon points out there are advantages to choosing aluminium when it comes to hitting off-road terrain: “It’s more resistant to unexpected impacts, is less vulnerable to mechanical mishaps, and offers unmatched value,” Canyon says.

> Review: Canyon Grail AL 7.0 review

The Grail AL shares the geometry of the brand’s flagship Grail CF SLX. A balanced, relatively upright riding position provides comfort with control, while a long wheelbase helps with stability. The short stems are also said to offer agility and direct handling.

2021 Canyon Grail AL 6

Use it for commuting on the tarmac or on off-road bikepacking adventures—it’s a super versatile bike.

2021 Canyon Grail AL tyres

40mm wide Schwalbe G-One Bike tyres should provide plenty of traction over the rough stuff, while integrated eyelets are included to fit Canyon’s specially designed Grail AL mudguards (£61.95) for keeping the trail muck away.

2021 Canyon Grail AL mudguard

Keeping a traditional drop bar set up instead of the shock-absorbing double-decking design of the CF SL, the AL may not boast the comfiest or cleanest front end finish; but it does comes with the advantage of being easily adjustable for making changes to the reach and height. You can switch out the stem for a more comfortable or aggressive fit.

2021 Canyon Grail AL 4

> How to make your bike more comfortable - check out our 14 tips

Fitted with the Selle Italia X3 saddle, this should provide comfort on long rides thanks to its Duro-Te nylon saddle cover with compliant FeC aluminium struts.

> 31 of the best cycling saddles for 2021 — get more comfortable on your road bike

2021 Canyon Grail AL 3

Weight-wise, the AL is 1540g, which is 520g heavier than the CF SL which tips the scales at 1020g.

Available in seven sizes (2XS to 2XL), riders from 166cm to 194cm should be well catered for.

To ensure consistent riding dynamics for riders of all sizes, Canyon has opted to spec smaller 650b wheels on the 2XS and XS sizes.

Price-wise, we’re talking £2,099 for the top-end Grail 7 with Shimano GRX RX600 11-speed groupset and DT Swiss C 1850 Spline db wheels, while the Grail 6 with its GRX RX400 groupset is £1,649. If you prefer a 1x chainset, that model comes in at £1,999.

www.canyon.com

2021 Canyon Grail AL
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments