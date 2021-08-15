Bike at Bedtime: check out Canyon’s Grail AL gravel bike

The Grail AL is Canyon’s gravel bike that keeps the stable, agile handling and all-terrain speed of the Grail CF SLX but with the robustness of an alloy construction.

The frame is sturdy and lightweight 6061 aluminium paired with a carbon fork, and is built for disc brakes, with hydraulic ones specced on all five bikes in the range.

Canyon points out there are advantages to choosing aluminium when it comes to hitting off-road terrain: “It’s more resistant to unexpected impacts, is less vulnerable to mechanical mishaps, and offers unmatched value,” Canyon says.

The Grail AL shares the geometry of the brand’s flagship Grail CF SLX. A balanced, relatively upright riding position provides comfort with control, while a long wheelbase helps with stability. The short stems are also said to offer agility and direct handling.

Use it for commuting on the tarmac or on off-road bikepacking adventures—it’s a super versatile bike.

40mm wide Schwalbe G-One Bike tyres should provide plenty of traction over the rough stuff, while integrated eyelets are included to fit Canyon’s specially designed Grail AL mudguards (£61.95) for keeping the trail muck away.

Keeping a traditional drop bar set up instead of the shock-absorbing double-decking design of the CF SL, the AL may not boast the comfiest or cleanest front end finish; but it does comes with the advantage of being easily adjustable for making changes to the reach and height. You can switch out the stem for a more comfortable or aggressive fit.

Fitted with the Selle Italia X3 saddle, this should provide comfort on long rides thanks to its Duro-Te nylon saddle cover with compliant FeC aluminium struts.

Weight-wise, the AL is 1540g, which is 520g heavier than the CF SL which tips the scales at 1020g.

Available in seven sizes (2XS to 2XL), riders from 166cm to 194cm should be well catered for.

To ensure consistent riding dynamics for riders of all sizes, Canyon has opted to spec smaller 650b wheels on the 2XS and XS sizes.

Price-wise, we’re talking £2,099 for the top-end Grail 7 with Shimano GRX RX600 11-speed groupset and DT Swiss C 1850 Spline db wheels, while the Grail 6 with its GRX RX400 groupset is £1,649. If you prefer a 1x chainset, that model comes in at £1,999.

www.canyon.com