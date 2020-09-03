Bike at Bedtime - Mark Cavendish’s Team Sky Pinarello Dogma 60.5 from the 2012 Tour de France

Tonight’s bike at bedtime is a lovely look back to the bike that won on the Champs Elysees with its rider wearing the rainbow bands of World Champion. That doesn’t happen that often. He even got a leadout from the Maillot Jaune.

Cavendish formed part of the iconic Team Sky 2012 Tour de France squad that delivered the first British winner of the race. His bike, like the rest of the Sky squad, was based around the Pinarello Dogma 60.5, but there were some great details about Cav’s bike that we really love.

There’s a lot going on at the front end with Cavendish opting for his own line of Pro’s Vibe carbon Sprint Stem and his signature bar. You would, though, wouldn’t you?

The bar looks like the anatomic shape in a size 40cm or possibly 38cm. That stem is long and probably a 130mm.

Casting my mind back, this was one of the first years that the pros had access to Di2. After years on the old style shifter shape, Cav may have requested the double hoods to simply bulk out the shifter closer to that of the older mechanical version.

And how do you keep that second hood in place? Some super glue will do the trick.

It also appears that the bar tape has been double wrapped, but only from the shifter clamp towards the stem. There are small holes cut in the tape for the sprinter shifters.

Small rainbow bands. You wouldn’t want too much colour.

Shimano’s 10-speed Dura-Ace Di2 groupset with an SRM power meter. This looks like an 11-28T cassette with a standard 53/39 chainset.

The wheels are Shimano Dura-Ace too, in the form of the C50 tubular. The team also had the C35 for the mountains and the C75 for the really fast days. Veloflex provided the tubular tyres.

A Fizik Arione was the saddle of choice.

And if you’ve ever wondered how a rider gets special wheels when they’re in a particular jersey. It’ll be simple stickers, applied by a tired mechanic the night before the next day’s stage.