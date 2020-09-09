Bike at Bedtime: Mark Cavendish’s 2016 Cervelo S5

Mark Cavendish launched himself to four Tour de France stage victories in 2016 – the vast majority of pro cyclists would settle for that in a lifetime – and here’s the Cervelo S5 he did it on.

When it comes to aero road bikes, Cervelo has been at the heart of things from the very beginning having launched the Soloist way back in 2002.

The S5 was unveiled in 2011 and quickly became both popular and influential with a seat tube that was sculpted round the rear wheel in much the same way as that of the brand’s P4 time trial bike, flat stays and a bladed head tube.

Cervelo launched an updated version of the S5 for the 2015 model year, and it’s this version that Cav was riding the following year. Cervelo said that this model was faster than the original – of course! – offering a drag reduction the equivalent of 21.3 watts at 40km/h, a 35% stiffer head tube, 17% stiffer fork and 6% stiffer bottom bracket, while maintaining the same weight. Bike industry PR has run on stats for years!

The brand developed its own aero handlebar for the S5 which was said to responsible for a significant reduction in drag, but Cav wasn’t using it. Instead, he was using a bar from Pro with electrical tape stuck over the logos. Too bad that the raised paint gave the game away.

Cav’s Dimension Data team was sponsored by Enve which provided the carbon-fibre rims, the stems and, in most cases, the handlebars.

The rims were laced to DT Swiss 240 hubs and fitted with 25mm Continental tyres.

Cav used a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset – not the current incarnation but the one before: 9070 series.

His bike was fitted with Rotor’s 3D Power chainset with 170mm crank arms and noQ round chainrings. Very few of the Dimension Data riders actually used Rotor’s non-round chainrings.

Cav had Di2 satellite shifters fitted to the inside of the drops, allowing him to change gear more easily when sprinting .

A bit of bling came in the shape of a gold KMC chain and red Ceramic Speed jockey wheels.

Other details included a Fizik Arione saddle with aluminium rails (not carbon, as you might expect), with the Shimano Di2 junction box attached to the rails, well out of the airflow.

A new version of the S5 was released for 2019 and it was disc brake only, so the rim brake version that Cav rode marked the end of an era.