Bike at bedtime: check out Cannondale’s Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS

Featuring a removable mudguard bridge on the rear stays, this endurance bike is for year-round all-day riding fun
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Nov 14, 2021 21:40

First Published Nov 14, 2021

For long rides, Cannondale has its lightweight disc-brake endurance bike, the Synapse which is fast and surprisingly comfortable.

Cannondale Synapse

“Light enough for quick climbing and stiff enough for sprinting thanks to asymmetric design, refined tube shapes and dialled carbon layup,” Cannondale sums up. “This bike’s lively feel is replicated across every size.”        

At the heart of this bike is Cannondale’s premium Hi-MOD BallisTec carbon frameset. SAVE micro-suspension technology has been included in the frame and fork to take the edge off road buzz, while still keeping you connected to the road.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS 5

“The way Cannondale has managed to move its endurance bike closer to a race bike in terms of handling and responsiveness while dialling in more comfort is very impressive,” Dave Arthur commented when he reviewed the bike in 2017.

At the front end you’ve got Cannondale’s HollowGram SAVE SystemBar; boasting a thin profile, it’s designed to absorb shock and reduce drag for better comfort and speed. The two-part design allows interchangeability, while the eight degrees of pitch adjustment enables you to fine-tune to your preferred riding position.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS 2

The seat tube splits asymmetrically to meet the wide, 73mm bottom bracket. Cannondale calls this the ‘Power Pyramid Seat Tube’ and it’s been designed this way for maximum stiffness with minimal weight.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS seat tube

A removable mudguard bridge is included on the rear stays; it’s there when you need it for the grimmer winter months, but gone when you’re pacing it along in the summer heat.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS 9

With clearances for tyres up to 32mm wide as well as the subtle, hidden mudguard mounts, the Synapse can deal with endurance riding that takes the rougher roads, and any weather too.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS 4

Linked with the free Cannondale app is an integrated wheel sensor that provides accurate speed, route and distance info. Other cool features are included on the app too, such as a reminder for getting your bike serviced.

Cannondale Synapse Hi-MOD Force eTap AXS 6

At the top end the £7,000 Synapse comes equipped with 2x12 SRAM Force shifting and 45mm deep HollowGram 45 Knot Carbon wheels wrapped in 30mm wide Vittoria Corsa tyres.

Cannondale goes down to a Shimano 105 spec with the carbon frame for £2,500, while the alloy alternative range starts at £1,500 for the Synapse 1 with 2xShimano Tiagra shifting down to £1,000 for the 2x9 Shimano Sora groupset.

www.cannondale.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

