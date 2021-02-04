Support road.cc

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-1

Bike at Bedtime - Team Qhubeka-Assos’ BMC TeamMachine SLR01

Wind down by taking a look at this bike at bedtime
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 22:15
Saved at the 11th hour with clothing company Assos stepping up to co-sponsor the African World Tour team, Qhubeka-Assos has put together what is a very interesting race bike for 2021. Let’s take a closer look while you snuggle down for bedtime.

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-3

The BMC TeamMachine SLR is the Swiss brand’s race bike that balances low weight and handling with those all-important aero benefits. BMC was one of the first brands to fully integrate the cable routing, hiding it inside the bar, stem and headtube and the 2021 bike is no different. There is no sign of the Shimano Di2 wires or hydraulic brake hoses.

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-8

The groupset is formed around a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc system. The Japanese component giant provides the shifters, brakes, derailleurs, cassette and the internals.

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-6

The team opts for Rotor’s new powermeter, the Aldhu carbon. This is finished with Rotor’s round chainrings.

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-7

A KMC DLC11 black/red chain is a snazzy choice that matches the bike. At the rear derailleur CeramicSpeed’s OSPW system gives a little wattage saving.

Wheels come from UK brand Hunt who step up to World Tour level for the first time. The 48 Limitless tubeless wheels are on show here. They took our Editor’s Choice title in the 2020 Wheelset of the Year awards. Will the pros stick with the tubeless option of head back to their beloved tubulars?

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-2

160mm rotors for stopping power up front for Qhubeka-Assos with 140mm rotors in the back. Goodyear’s Eagle F1 tubeless tyres are fitted in a 28mm size. Again, it will be interesting to see if this is a choice that the riders stick with when racing really kicks off.

Team Qhubeka-Assos BMC TeamMachine SLR-4

Selle Italia provides the saddles and bar tape. How clean is this tape wrap!

