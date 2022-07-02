Support road.cc

The prettiest bike in the Tour de France? Astana-Qazaqstan's Wilier Zero SLR

One of the loveliest bikes in the 2022 Tour de France is Astana's Wilier Zero SLR. We took a closer look
by Liam Cahill
UPDATED Sat, Jul 02, 2022 12:01

First Published Jul 2, 2022

What a beauty! The Wilier Zero SLR might not be the newest bike lining up for the Tour de France but there's no denying it's a looker. Will the likes of Alexey Lutsenko and Gianni Moscon be able to grab a stage victory?

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-12

The Wilier Zero SLR is the Italian company’s do-it-all road racer, combining a low weight with aero tube shapes and this is the bike that we see the Astana riders using for the majority of their races.

> First ride: Wilier Zero SLR

We’ll get to the components in a moment, but let’s take a minute to have a proper look at this gorgeous paint job. The metallic azure blue fades beautifully into a glossy black through the downtube while fading to silver through the top tube. With a colour-matched one-piece cockpit, it really is a nice bike to look at.

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-10

Onto the rest of the bike now and Astana is running the important bits of Shimano’s latest 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2. Astana isn’t, however, a Shimano-sponsored team, so the shifters, brakes, derailleurs, cassettes, chains and rotors are all purchased rather than provided.

> Review: Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-01

That means Astana need to cut costs where possible and you can see this in the chainset, which is ‘only’ the 11-speed Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter. Mounted to the cranks at the old 11-speed chainrings, though a close look at the chain shows that it is the M9100 12-speed model, so the old chainset must work just fine with the newer stuff.

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-08

Attached to the rear derailleur is a Ceramic Speed pulley wheel system which possibly saves a few watts but absolutely adds a stack of bling.

> CeramicSpeed OSPW Aero officially launches with a €739 price tag

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-07

French brand Corima provides the deep-section carbon wheels and while many teams are switching over to tubeless tyres, Astana is sticking with tubulars. These are the Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tubs and we have to admit that the setup does look incredibly classy.

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-11

As we mentioned earlier, the front of the bike is dominated by an integrated cockpit. While the drops here aren’t a classic bend, they are a deep shape and although it might not look it, that stem is still a pretty long design.

> 10 best cycling drop handlebars — how to buy the perfect bars for you

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-09

Prologo’s bar tape provides a highly textured grip on the bar and they also provide their range of saddles to the Astana riders.

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-03

Finishing the bike is a set of Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

> Review: Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals

Astana Wilier Zero SLR Tour de France 2022-06

This rider has their bike set up with 170mm cranks, 54/39T chainrings, an 11-30T cassette and 160/140mm rotors.

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

