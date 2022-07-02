The prettiest bike in the Tour de France? Astana-Qazaqstan's Wilier Zero SLR

What a beauty! The Wilier Zero SLR might not be the newest bike lining up for the Tour de France but there's no denying it's a looker. Will the likes of Alexey Lutsenko and Gianni Moscon be able to grab a stage victory?

The Wilier Zero SLR is the Italian company’s do-it-all road racer, combining a low weight with aero tube shapes and this is the bike that we see the Astana riders using for the majority of their races.

> First ride: Wilier Zero SLR

We’ll get to the components in a moment, but let’s take a minute to have a proper look at this gorgeous paint job. The metallic azure blue fades beautifully into a glossy black through the downtube while fading to silver through the top tube. With a colour-matched one-piece cockpit, it really is a nice bike to look at.

Onto the rest of the bike now and Astana is running the important bits of Shimano’s latest 12-speed Dura-Ace Di2. Astana isn’t, however, a Shimano-sponsored team, so the shifters, brakes, derailleurs, cassettes, chains and rotors are all purchased rather than provided.

> Review: Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset

That means Astana need to cut costs where possible and you can see this in the chainset, which is ‘only’ the 11-speed Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter. Mounted to the cranks at the old 11-speed chainrings, though a close look at the chain shows that it is the M9100 12-speed model, so the old chainset must work just fine with the newer stuff.

Attached to the rear derailleur is a Ceramic Speed pulley wheel system which possibly saves a few watts but absolutely adds a stack of bling.

> CeramicSpeed OSPW Aero officially launches with a €739 price tag

French brand Corima provides the deep-section carbon wheels and while many teams are switching over to tubeless tyres, Astana is sticking with tubulars. These are the Vittoria Corsa G2.0 tubs and we have to admit that the setup does look incredibly classy.

As we mentioned earlier, the front of the bike is dominated by an integrated cockpit. While the drops here aren’t a classic bend, they are a deep shape and although it might not look it, that stem is still a pretty long design.

> 10 best cycling drop handlebars — how to buy the perfect bars for you

Prologo’s bar tape provides a highly textured grip on the bar and they also provide their range of saddles to the Astana riders.

Finishing the bike is a set of Look Keo Blade Carbon pedals.

> Review: Look Keo Blade Carbon Pedals

This rider has their bike set up with 170mm cranks, 54/39T chainrings, an 11-30T cassette and 160/140mm rotors.