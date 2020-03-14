Your complete guide to Shimano wheels

Updated March 11, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to Shimano wheels in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right Shimano wheels for you — the full range is listed here with links to sources at the best prices we can find. In this updated version of our guide to Shimano wheels we've added the new GRX gravel bike wheels. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

We’ve previously taken you through the wheel ranges from Mavic and Fulcrum, now it’s time to turn our attention to Shimano’s rather large offering of wheels. Shimano wheels are frequently specced by bike manufacturers and they’re popular aftermarket upgrades, no doubt helped by being a common sight in the professional peloton - it supplies wheels to more teams than any other brand.

The newest members of Shimano's wheel collection are the dedicated gravel bike wheels that sit alongside the company's recently-announced GRX components.

The tubeless WH-RX570 wheels come in 700C and 650B sizes and feature 21.6mm internal width rims that accommodate wider tyres.

Dura-Ace R9100 and R9170 wheelsets

Shimano unveiled new Dura-Ace wheels with the launch of its latest groupset last summer. The new C40 and C60 wheels have a fashionably wide rim designed for improved aerodynamics.

The rims have a wider profile than the previous generation Dura-Ace wheels, following the current trend for bulbous profiles that are more stable in crosswinds than the older V-shape rims. Each is available in a clincher or tubular version, so you can emulate the pros if you want or be sensible and fit some inner tubes.

Alternatively, the R9170 versions of the C40 and C60 wheels are designed solely for disc brakes and use a 12mm thru-axle hub and a rim that is tubeless compatible. There’s also a tubular option as well.

If you want the lightest option, the R9100-C24 has a very shallow 24mm rim that keeps the weight low, making it an ideal wheelset for climbers. It's virtually unchanged from the previous R9000-C24 in case you're wondering.

Clincher

R9100 C24 — £749.99

R9100 C40 — £996.99

R9170 C40 Disc — £1,367.50

R9100 C60 — £1,049.99

R9170 C60 Disc — £1,200

Tubular

R9100 C40 Carbon — £1,655.49

R9170 C40 Disc — £1,722.48

R9100 C60 Carbon — £1,722.48

R9170 C60 Disc — £2,029.98

Shimano’s previous Dura-Ace R9000 generation wheels are still available if you shop around. There’s the C24 (£1,999.98) and C75 (£1,699.98), the classic C50 (£1,599.98) and finally the C35 (£1,499.98).

Ultegra wheelsets

Along with the latest version of Ultegra 8000 launched this year, which follows closely in the wake of new Dura-Ace, Shimano released updated wheels. It’s offering two wheelsets under the Ultegra label, the carbon-laminate RS700 for rim brakes (£516.60) and the RS770 (£498.26) for disc brakes.

Both are tubeless-ready and the later is compatible with thru-axles. There are also new hubs to shed about 60g of weight compared to the old 6800 wheels, and there’s a lighter carbon layup in the new rims. Claimed weight is 1,568g for the rim brake wheels and 1,639g for the disc wheels.

A step down, but also allocated to the Ultegra groupset are the tubeless RS500 wheels (£199.95) with 24mm deep rims. Claimed weight for the rim-brake version is 1,648g.

The RX830 combines Shimano’s proven carbon laminate technology in a 17mm wide (internal) tubeless-ready rim optimised for disc brakes, so there’s no brake track on these rims. The hubs are cup and cone and ready for disc brakes with conventional quick release axles - so you’ll only see these on cheaper or older generation rim brake bikes, as most disc brake bikes are moving over to thru-axles. Shop around and you can find them discounted, as is the case for most of the wheels here.

The RX31 was one of the very first dedicated disc brake wheelsets available when disc brakes started appearing on production road bikes a few years ago. Shimano has built a solid wheelset around 24mm profile aluminium clincher rims with 24 stainless steel butted and bladed straight pull spokes in each wheel to best deal with the disc brake forces. Hubs are now thru-axle compatible with contact sealed bearings with an 8,9,10 and 11-speed compatible freehub.

Looking like a good upgrade option for many entry-level bikes, though you’re likely to see these wheels specced on a lot of mid-range bikes, the RS-330 uses a lightweight aluminium rim with a 30mm depth providing good aerodynamics, making them ideal for anyone wanting to inject a bit more speed into their riding.

The WH-RS170s are part of Shimano's entry level into the world of disc brake ownership and while they aren't the lightest set of wheels out there, they are strong and well made, so should be ideal for the winter trainer or the odd excursion onto gravel tracks and bridleways.

The RS010 is the most affordable in the RS line, and is virtually identical to the RS010, just a little heavier.

An affordable disc brake wheelset with 28 spokes in each wheel for extra durability and a 24mm rim for low weight, combined with Centre Lock disc rotor mounting system. The rim width is recommended for 25 to 38mm wide tyres. The hubs use regular quick release axles.

