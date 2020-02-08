12 of the best Shimano Tiagra equipped road bikes from £800 to £1,500

Updated January 27, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to Tiagra-equipped bikes in which you’ll find our pick of 12 of the best road bikes with Shimano's best value-for-money components. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

Shimano launched its Tiagra 4700 groupset in 2015, and manufacturers have used it to make some excellent bikes for around £1,000 and up. Here are ten, from £900 to £1,500 fitted with the Tiagra groupset.

Tiagra 4700 is a 10-speed groupset that sits above Sora and below 105 in Shimano's groupset range. The biggest cosmetic change from the previous version was the redesigned chainset, it's now much better looking than the previous Tiagra, and the brake lever hoods benefit from the same ergonomics, with cables under the bar tape, as first seen on Dura-Ace.

It seemed likely that Shimano would announce a revamp to Tiagra in 2019, following its usual four-year cycle, but instead Tiagra for model year 2020 gets some relatively minor changes, with restyled shifters and hydraulic disc brakes, and a 48/34 chainset option. It therefore looks like the current 10-speed version of Tiagra is going to be around for a few more years yet.

Tiagra 4700 has the same relationship between shift lever movement and rear derailleur movement as Shimano's 11-speed road components. That means you can fit a 105, Ultegra or even Dura-Ace rear derailleur to a Tiagra-equipped bike. It also means that when they become available you should be able to fit any of the new GRX gravel bike derailleurs for better chain control if you're exploring dirt roads.

This selection of bikes gives an idea of what sort of new bikes are available with the Tiagra 4700 groupset and includes carbon fibre and aluminium road bikes, endurance road bikes and adventure bikes with disc brakes.

Genesis's steel-framed gravel/adventure bike is a modern classic; back in 2010 Vin Cox got the Guinness World Record for riding it around the world faster than anyone had done before, and Genesis hasn't changed the formula much in the intervening years. Why mess with success?

The latest Croix De Fer is still built from Reynolds 725 heat-treated chromoly tubing, and it's still a good choice to do pretty much everything but racinbg. With a set of mudguards and some decent road tyres, you've got commuting, audaxing and club rides sorted. Stick some decent 'cross tyres on, and you'll find it surprisingly capable off-road - to the point where your mountain bike might find itself staying in the shed.

Pinnacle bikes have always offered great value for money, and the Arkose D2 is no exception, with a wide-range Tiagra transmission and hydraulic brakes, a rare spec on a £1,000 bike. Parent company Evans Cycles departs from the full Tiagra spec with an FSA Omega Adventure 48/32 chainset (46/30 on the women's version) for even lower gears. It rolls on 45mm WTB tyres for go-anywhere capability and it'll take 650B wheels with even fatter tyres too.

You don't get the Arkose D2's hydraulic brakes with this open-road explorer from Cube, but you do get a rack, mudguards and built-in lighting from the front wheel dynamo hub. This is a spec often assembled by dedicated all-year, all-round riders who want a bike for weekend tours and more that laughs at potholes on the office run, but it's a rare combination of features for an off-the-peg bike.

Zenium is Vitus' carbon fibre road race platform, so if you want a go-faster bike with a long, low riding position and disc brakes, it's an excellent deal, with plenty of upgrade potential. Out of the box it comes with Shimano wheels and Vee Road Runner 28mm tyres.

The Boardman SLR 8.9 Carbon is a quick and dynamic road bike with practical features that make it suitable for year-round riding, and it offers very good value for money.

In fact it's an absolute corker. Tester Mat Brett wrote: "Every so often in this job you review a bike that makes you think, 'I'd happily ride this one day in, day out.' That's not entirely surprising when you're on a 10 grand superbike, but it's less common at the £1,000 mark. The Boardman SLR 8.9 is one of those bikes."

One of the most intriguing bike introductions of 2018, Trek's Checkpoint platform sees the bike maker from Waterloo, Wisconsin finally jumping into allroad bikes with both boots. This is the second-cheapest bike in the range, with hydraulic brakes and a frame that'll take up to 45mm tyres. Well worth a look if you're planning on adding some trail exploration to your riding repertoire.

Cross, Gravel, Road, that's what the CGR initials stand for on Ribble's latest all-rounder. A disc brake-equipped, mudguard-shod 'do a bit of everything' machine that makes a lot of sense for the rider who doesn't always want to stick to the tarmac. Thankfully, this jack of all trades is no master of none.

The CGR is a very easy bike to ride thanks to some neutral and balanced handling. This might make it sound dull but it's far from it, especially when you go off-road.

With a long wheelbase, mounts for mudguards and racks plus being designed for disc brakes, the Ribble is likely to see a lot of use in the wet and cold of winter where the road surface is often less than ideal. A bike that's dependable and trustworthy when it comes to the handling.

There's also a version in Reynolds 725 chromoly steel for £1,199.

Tiagra lends itself well to bikes that aim to satisfy your need for speed like Merida's racy Scultura line. This model has a 6066 triple-butted aluminium frame with a full carbon fork. The Scultura 300 is a softer prospect than Merida's more expensive carbon fibre Scultura models, with a longer head tube for a more upright riding position.

If you want a tough bike that can handle the poor state of the roads, whether for daily commuting or winter riding, with disc brakes and space for big tyres, then the GT Grade is a good choice. This model features a carbon fibre frame and fork, with the distinctive triple triangle design that is a hallmark of GT bikes. GT has used the Tiagra 4700 groupset including hydraulic disc brakes but mixed it up with an FSA Omega Adventure, 46/30 chainset for lower gears, GT's own handlebar with a 16° flare and rolls on WTB Riddler TCS Light 37mm tyres.

The Synapse has been a hugely popular bike since it was completely redesigned a couple of years ago, and the large model range offers a bike for most price points. This model combines an aluminium frame, carbon fork and most of a Shimano Tiagra 4700 groupset. It has an FSA Omega chainset because the frame uses a BB30 bottom bracket. As this is the disc brake version, it uses Promax Decoder R mechanical disc brakes.​

There's a men's version in dark grey as well as the orange women's model above.

Like the BMC TeamMachine ALR01, the new Trek Emonda ALR is based on the more expensive carbon fibre road bike that shares the same name. It’s one of the lightest aluminium frames currently available, with Trek claiming 1,050g for a size 56cm frame. Very impressive. This model gets a full roster of Tiagra 4700 parts, with a compact chainset and 11-28t cassette. Mat reviewed the 2016 model and loved it.

Here's Giant’s excellent TCR frameset equipped with Tiagra 4700. There’s no cutting corners here though, with a full carbon frame and groupset, the TCR Advanced 3 is a super bike at a super price.

The combination of a 34/50 up front and 12/28 in the rear make this a hill climbing machine. The addition of 25mm tyres is a welcome feature for even more comfort.