20 of the best cycling T-shirts

Proclaim your devotion to the world's greatest way of getting around
by Alex Bowden
Thu, Jan 30, 2020 08:00
[This article was last updated on January 27, 2020]

Want to proclaim your allegiance to the world's greatest activity, sport and mode of transport? Here's a selection of our favourite cycling-themed t-shirts so the world knows you love riding bike even when you're not doing it.

Type 'cycling t-shirts' into Google and you get a vast range of choices: brand logos, political statements, jokes good and bad, homages to races and straightforward cycling-themed art.

Here's a selection of our favourites. Feel free to add your own in the comments.

Art

Kraftwerk: Tour de France — £16.02

There are a number of Kraftwerk-inspired cycling T-shirts around. We like this take on the iconic Tour de France cover.

A Lifetime of Bicycles — £15.99

From kiddie trike to road racing bike.

Infinity — £17.09

The infinity symbol in chain links. Simple.

All-weather rider — £18.80

Just keep in mind that after you wear this you can never again skip a ride because it's raining.

Bicycle Exploded Diagram — £15.99

A 1977 Raleigh Gran Sport featuring state-of-the-art centre pull brakes, square-taper cranks, and toeclips and straps.

DNA — £22

Billed as 'the genetic road map of cyclists' by Cycology.

Evolution — £14.50

Just in case any of your friends need reminding that cyclists are the pinnacle of human evolution.

Races

Lanterne Rouge —£14.96

Here's a tribute to the race's last-placed rider, the famed lanterne rouge. We've all been there. Artist Anthony Robson has a couple of dozen other designs too.

Col de Galibier T-Shirt — £25

Monuments and climbs abound at velolove.cc and this Galibier number is a fairly typical example. Done in a cheery blue, it doesn’t scream cycling, which makes it all the better in our book.

Giro d'Italia - £9.99

A tribute to the Tour of Italy from Rinsed T-shirts.

Le Mont Ventoux — £25

Often a crucial climb in the Tour de France, the windy mountain is celebrated by this t-shirt from long-time Tour neutral support provider Mavic.

l'Alpe d'Huez — £14.99

Always a significant climb when it's included, some say the Tour de France is won on l'Alpe d'Huez.

Slogans and statements

The more you drive… — £14.96

The wisdom of renegade scientist Dr. J. Frank Parnell from the 1984 cult science fiction movie Repo Man.

Slow And Steady Sloth — £14.99

Don't we all feel like this some days?

Fat and money — £19.99

Nuff said.

Too Many Bicycles — £9.97

A bit more straightforward than some of the others, but a fair bit less costly as well. It also leads us neatly on to:

Bike maths — £22

The expanded version of the timeless cyclist's formula. Can you ever have too many? If in doubt, consult the T-shirt.

Stay Awesome — £24.99

Inspired by Transport for London's ludicrous 'Cyclists Stay Back' stickers, so we include two car window stickers, two A6 stickers and five business card stickers with each t-shirt and for every tee we donate £5 to the Cyclists' Defence Fund. The front has a small road.cc logo.

Brands

Campagnolo Classic — ~£32.00

Is there any cycling brand with a mightier heritage than Campagnolo?

Rapha — £30

Probably the UK's most controversial cycling brand, so here's one of their t-shirts for you to argue about.

