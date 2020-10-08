Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Van Rysel EDR 940 CF 1

Van Rysel releases £3,799.99 Dura-Ace carbon endurance bike

EDR 940 CF is claimed to be fast, lightweight and comfy too
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Oct 08, 2020 14:42
2

Van Rysel has gone against many of the current trends in the bike industry when launching a carbon version of its EDR endurance road bike. The new bike sticks with a rim-brake design, but the price should be attractive to those looking for a long-mile machine with a loaded spec sheet.

Van Rysel EDR 940 CF 6

Van Rysel has added to its endurance bike range with a carbon model of the EDR, creating a very light option that Van Rysel says is still very comfortable for long days in the saddle.

In recent years we have seen endurance bikes becoming a bit more aero with the theory being that saving a few watts on such long rides can only be a good thing. Van Rysel makes no aero claims about the new frame and we can’t see any of the usual telltale signs that a frame is hiding some aero trickery.

While the bike may not have any aero credentials, Van Rysel says that this frame has been created with an eye on racing. The U19 Van Rysel - AG2R La Mondiale cycling team have been given this bike for races like the Tour of Flanders, a race that features steep cobbled climbs alongside fast descents.

Van Rysel EDR 940 CF 4

Currently, the only carbon model of the EDR range is this Dura-Ace model. It comes equipped with direct-mount rim brakes and mechanical shifting for a very lightweight setup that results in a claimed final bike weight of just 6.6kg for a size medium without pedals.

Van Rysel EDR 940 CF 2

That weight, if accurate, is certainly impressive and should help on the hills. Van Rysel has also chosen gearing that leans towards a mix of hilly and fast flat riding. The Dura-Ace R9100 chainset comes supplied with 52/36T chainrings. This is paired with an 11-28T cassette at the back.

Low-profile Fulcrum Racing 0 carbon wheels should add to the responsiveness on the climbs and when accelerating on the flat thanks to their low weight of just 1340g. We’ll be hoping to get the EDR 940 CF in for review shortly to see how the bike balances comfort over rougher roads with the low weight and stiffness needed for it to excel on the climbs.

Van Rysel EDR 940 CF 3

The wheels feature ceramic bearings encased in carbon and aluminium hub bodies. The rim is slightly old school these days at just 17mm wide internally where we’d expect to see a 19mm internal width on modern rims. Going wider internally gives wider tyres a better profile and given the stated aims of the EDR 940 CF, we’d expect riders to be fitting wider tyres than the supplied 25mm Hutchinson Fusion 5 

Van Rysel EDR 940 CF 5

A Deda provides the majority of the finishing kit with from its Superleggera and M35 ranges. That gives you a carbon Superleggera seatpost and M35 handlebar along with an aluminium Trentacinque stem. Fizik’s Antares R1 saddle features 7x9mm carbon braided rails.

Other features include a PF-86 bottom bracket and Di2 compatibility should you wish to upgrade at a later date. Unfortunately, the bike does not have eyelets for mudguards and an expected stock date is yet to be confirmed.

decathlon.co.uk

Decathlon
van rysel
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments