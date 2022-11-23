Would you spend £58 on Silca’s new tyre levers?

Silca has released a new Hot Wax X chain lubricant that’ll set you back £220 and £58 tyre levers that incorporate a CO 2 regulator, and has also introduced the "world's most refined low-pressure pump”.

£220 chain lubricant promises 0.5 watt savings

Silca has released its new Hot Wax X chain lubricant, which promises to run “roughly 0.5 watts faster” than their Secret Chain Blend Hot Melt Wax (we know that watts aren't a measurement of speed but let's go with it). The wax is also said to extend the interval between applications up to 800km (500 miles), but this comes at a cost.

Silca’s Hot Wax X is priced at £220 for a 300g tin compared with their Secret Chain Blend Wax costing £48 for a 500g bag.

Silca says they are bringing “the most-advanced technology”, with the Hot Wax X containing a key ingredient, Nanene. Developed by the University of Manchester, Nanene is “an ultra-high-quality, few-layer graphene made using a patented manufacturing method.” They claim you can get up to 30,000 km (18,600) miles out of a chain with Hot Wax X.

The Hot Wax X isn’t the first chain lubricant to contain a form of graphene. AbsoluteBLACK claimed to be the “world’s first hydrocarbon-based chain lubricant containing graphene,” with their drip lube form.

Silca £58 tyre levers

The EOLO 2-in-1 tyre levers come with an integrated CO 2 regulator – which is an industry first, as far as we're aware. For £58, this is Silca's new take on the EOLO CO 2 regulator and Premio Tyre Levers, the advantage being you only need to carry one item with you.

The integrated CO 2 regulator is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves. You can "expect the same superb quality" as the EOLO CO 2 regulator, with an "added twist" - literally. To activate the flow of CO 2 , the cartridge can be twisted once attached to the threaded end of the tyre lever.

The updated EOLO

Silca has also updated its standard CO 2 regulator, the EOLO. The EOLO IV costs £32 and has a new “easy-to-grip” turn dial allowing “full control over the flow of CO 2 into the tyre”.

It also includes a regulating valve which, Silca claims, will mean no more wasting of C0 2 . Like the EOLO 2-in-1 tyre levers, the EOLO IV is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves.

Silca high-volume, low-pressure floor pump

Thirty-four years after introducing the Terra as the first high-volume, low-pressure specific pump for larger-volume tyres, Silca have now reintroduced the Terra concept with new technology. They say it is the "world's most refined low-pressure pump but also [able] to maintain high-pressure capabilities."

Silca says, "This is the pump you need to embrace everything from all-road to MTB." The gauge goes up to 120psi with 50% of the face containing 0-30psi (0-2.1bar). Silca claim that this allows for 0.5psi precision at the low end of the range and 1psi precision towards the top.

Get more info from Silca or visit the website of Silca's UK distributor Saddleback.

