Restrap releases new Bar Pack for 10 litre holding capacity on your handlebars

Restrap has revealed a new Bar Pack offering a handy 10 litres of capacity on your handlebars, and it maintains a compact shape that promises not to impact your riding.

Handmade in Yorkshire, the Bar Pack is made of 100% waterproof textured nylon, with a nylon lining and ​finished with the classic vegan-friendly PU leather Restrap label.

Restrap says the Bar Pack is designed for all types of riding in mind. “From lengthy off-road gravel excursions to quick trips to the shop and back, we’ve made sure this bag has you covered.”

Two fully waterproof roll top compartments provide 10 litres of capacity, while a hypalon closure securing on the front compartment functions as a mounting slot for clipping on a front light or additional strapping.

“A mini D-lock holster sits between the two compartments, with the front compartment closure doubling as a securing strap for a lock,” says Restrap.

An internal stiffener promises to ensure structural rigidity and a compact pack is said to be guaranteed at all times due to the side-release tension and buckle system.

The elasticated drawcord is designed to help with the stashing of gloves, jackets and other accessories on the go.

Foam spacers and spring-loaded cam locks provide a stable and reliable attachment to your handlebars, and the bag can be fitted quickly and easily, according to Restrap.

The Bar Pack carries Restrap’s lifetime guarantee to be free of defects in materials and workmanship.

It's available from 26 March 2021 for £104.99 in two colours, Classic Black and Orange.

