2021 Restrap Bar Pack 6

Restrap releases new Bar Pack for 10 litre holding capacity on your handlebars

With its 10 litre capacity, the new Bar Pack fits in the range between Restrap’s 14 litre Bar Bag and 1.5 litre Canister Bag
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Mar 19, 2021 14:00
0

Restrap has revealed a new Bar Pack offering a handy 10 litres of capacity on your handlebars, and it maintains a compact shape that promises not to impact your riding.

2021 Restrap Bar Pack 5

Handmade in Yorkshire, the Bar Pack is made of 100% waterproof textured nylon, with a nylon lining and ​finished with the classic vegan-friendly PU leather Restrap label.

2021 Restrap Bar Pack 1

Restrap says the Bar Pack is designed for all types of riding in mind. “From lengthy off-road gravel excursions to quick trips to the shop and back, we’ve made sure this bag has you covered.”

Two fully waterproof roll top compartments provide 10 litres of capacity, while a hypalon closure securing on the front compartment functions as a mounting slot for clipping on a front light or additional strapping.

2021 Restrap Bar Pack 2

“A mini D-lock holster sits between the two compartments, with the front compartment closure doubling as a securing strap for a lock,” says Restrap.

An internal stiffener promises to ensure structural rigidity and a compact pack is said to be guaranteed at all times due to the side-release tension and buckle system.

2021 Restrap Bar Pack 3

The elasticated drawcord is designed to help with the stashing of gloves, jackets and other accessories on the go.

Foam spacers and spring-loaded cam locks provide a stable and reliable attachment to your handlebars, and the bag can be fitted quickly and easily, according to Restrap.

2021 Restrap Bar Pack 4

The Bar Pack carries Restrap’s lifetime guarantee to be free of defects in materials and workmanship.

It's available from 26 March 2021 for £104.99 in two colours, Classic Black and Orange.

www.restrap.com

2021 Restrap Bar Pack
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

