Rapha launches special edition Nomad collection for female adventurers

Rapha has released its new Nomad women’s collection with a wind jacket, cargo bib shorts, a bar bag and more, aimed at adventure riders. You can't miss the psychedelic patterns that Rapha says takes inspiration from the 1970s cycling boom.

“In 1976, American cyclists from across the continent decided to honour their nation’s 200-year anniversary with a 4,250-mile bike ride from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia,” Rapha explains.

“Named ‘Bikecentennial’, the event brought like-minded adventurers from all walks of life together for the journey of a lifetime.”

The collection for female adventurers follows on from last year’s Rapha + Outdoor Voices collaboration.

“Made for discovery, not speed, the collection combines performance fabrics and practical features with a stylish design aesthetic to keep you both safe and comfortable,” says Rapha.

The Nomad collection consists of: short and long sleeve technical T-shirts, wind jacket, cotton T-shirt, cargo bib shorts, bar bag, socks and cap.

The packable Nomad Wind Jacket has a hood, adjustable hem and reflective Rapha logos on the armband as well as the rear for visibility in low light conditions.

For both individuality of each jacket and to reduce fabric waste, the psychedelic print design has also been positioned differently on all.

There’s also the relaxed-fitting Nomad Cotton T-Short and Cargo Bib Shorts with mesh pockets.

For days when riding is only part of the plan the Nomad Bar Bag has a hidden shoulder strap so it can be converted into an over-the-shoulder bag.

Each product features a hidden story label with a passage that is said to connect the product to its original inspiration.

Prices are as follows:

Nomad Wind Jacket: £140

Nomad Cargo Bib Shorts: £195

Nomad Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt: £75

Nomad Technical T-Shirt: £65

Nomad Cotton T-Shirt: £40

Nomad Bar Bag: £55

Nomad Cap: £30

Nomad Socks: £15

Nomad Graphic Socks: £15

www.rapha.cc