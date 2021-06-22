Support road.cc

Rapha_Nomad_Colorado_01 - Lael Wilcox - Photo Credit_ Rugile Kaladyte Rue

Rapha launches special edition Nomad collection for female adventurers

The psychedelic pattern is unique on each to reduce waste materials…
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Tue, Jun 22, 2021 16:10

First Published Jun 22, 2021

1

Rapha has released its new Nomad women’s collection with a wind jacket, cargo bib shorts, a bar bag and more, aimed at adventure riders. You can't miss the psychedelic patterns that Rapha says takes inspiration from the 1970s cycling boom.

2021 Rapha Nomad Wind Jacket

“In 1976, American cyclists from across the continent decided to honour their nation’s 200-year anniversary with a 4,250-mile bike ride from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia,” Rapha explains.

2021 Rapha Nomad Oregon

“Named ‘Bikecentennial’, the event brought like-minded adventurers from all walks of life together for the journey of a lifetime.”

The collection for female adventurers follows on from last year’s Rapha + Outdoor Voices collaboration.

2021 Rapha Nomad Technical T-Shirt_Scarab-4

“Made for discovery, not speed, the collection combines performance fabrics and practical features with a stylish design aesthetic to keep you both safe and comfortable,” says Rapha.

The Nomad collection consists of: short and long sleeve technical T-shirts, wind jacket, cotton T-shirt, cargo bib shorts, bar bag, socks and cap.

2021 Rapha Nomad Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt_Rooibos Tea-5

The packable Nomad Wind Jacket has a hood, adjustable hem and reflective Rapha logos on the armband as well as the rear for visibility in low light conditions.

2021 Rapha Nomad Wind Jacket packed

For both individuality of each jacket and to reduce fabric waste, the psychedelic print design has also been positioned differently on all.

2021 Rapha Nomad Wind Jacket packed

There’s also the relaxed-fitting Nomad Cotton T-Short and Cargo Bib Shorts with mesh pockets.

2021 Rapha Nomad Cargo Bib Shorts

For days when riding is only part of the plan the Nomad Bar Bag has a hidden shoulder strap so it can be converted into an over-the-shoulder bag.

2021 Rapha Nomad Bar Bag

Each product features a hidden story label with a passage that is said to connect the product to its original inspiration.

2021 Rapha Nomad Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt_Rooibos Tea_Detail_4-Web-16x9-Final

Prices are as follows:

  • Nomad Wind Jacket: £140
  • Nomad Cargo Bib Shorts: £195
  • Nomad Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt: £75
  • Nomad Technical T-Shirt: £65
  • Nomad Cotton T-Shirt: £40
  • Nomad Bar Bag: £55
  • Nomad Cap: £30
  • Nomad Socks: £15
  • Nomad Graphic Socks: £15

www.rapha.cc

2021 Rapha Nomad
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

