Ortlieb launches Handlebar-Pack QR with quick and easy rope attachment system

Ortlieb has released a new 11-litre capacity waterproof Handlebar-Pack QR bag with a new Bar-Lock rope fastening system that can be “attached and removed in no time at all”. The quick-release bag is designed to be easy to load up (from above), to attach to the bike, and bring into your tent at the end of a day's riding.

Ortlieb says the new Bar-Lock rope attachment keeps the bikepacking bag stable and secure on your bars, even when you hit rougher terrain.

The 530g bag can carry a maximum load of 5kg and is just 32cm wide.

This size and shape are designed for drops bars but the new mounting system is not suitable for carbon handlebars, says Ortlieb.

Internal compression straps and the roll closure adjustable height are said to ensure the safe storing of gear or equipment, while two further hooks with CamLock fasteners on the front create further compression options.

Ortlieb says that the bag is sustainably made from abrasion-resistant nylon fabric in Germany, and is PVC-free.

The bag is IP64 rated, which means it is protected against splash water from all directions, but Ortlieb notes the roll-top closure must be rolled 3-4 times to meet this.

There are two mesh outer pockets for on-the-go access to small accessories or snacks.

The Handlebar-Pack QR can also be paired with the zipped Inner Pocket add on for keeping things tidy inside, and to store smaller essentials such as cash, cards or a phone.

It retails at £125 and is available now directly from Ortlieb.

