Ortlieb launches Seat-Pack QR that’s compatible with dropper posts

New Seat-Lock mounting system is designed to make it quick to mount, no matter which bike you’re using
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Thu, Apr 07, 2022 16:10

First Published Apr 7, 2022

1

German waterproof bag manufacturer Ortlieb has expanded its bikepacking line with the release of the all-new Seat-Pack QR, featuring a patented mounting system. 

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR 3

The new model has a capacity of 13 litres and sits alongside the 11 litre and 16.5 litre capacity Seat-Packs.

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR 8

Using the all-new Seat-Lock fastening system, a new bag shape and internal reinforcements, the Seat-Pack QR is designed to be easy to install as well as being fully compatible with road bikes and full-suspension gravel bikes.

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR lifestyle 2

It also works with dropper posts, as the special adapter clamp only takes up 4.3cms. 

The waterproof saddlebag has a roll closure, which Ortlieb says must be rolled three to four times to meet the IP64 standard which means the contents are protected against splash water coming from all directions. 

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR 4

Thanks to the inner reinforcement along with the four straps and compression valve, Ortlieb claims the entire pack remains stable without any annoying bouncing on the saddle stem. 

As it is said to be quick to mount and remove, Ortlieb says you can bring the bag in with you inside the tent at night for easily sorting through your belongings and getting out what you need. 

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR lifestyle 1

If the 13-litre volume is not enough, Ortlieb has included an elastic cord fastener for simply stowing a gilet on the upper side of the pack, which is particularly useful for easy access.

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR 6

The maximum load of three to five kilograms, depending on the position of the hooks on the saddle rails.

The PVC-free saddlebag is produced sustainably in Germany and is backed by Ortlieb’s five-year warranty. It costs £155.

2022 Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR
Anna Marie Hughes

