Lotus reveals new bike range is in the pipeline as partnership with Jenson Button’s Léger brand announced

Lotus has announced that it intends to develop a range of precision-engineered bikes with input from former Formula 1 racing drivers Jenson Button and James Rossiter.
There's also a new cycling kit collection made in collaboration with the cycling apparel brand Léger which will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) this coming weekend, alongside the iconic Hope/Lotus British Cycling Olympic track bike.
The Norfolk-based automotive company has announced its intention to develop a range of precision-engineered bikes with input from Button and Rossiter.
“Both are experienced triathletes and cyclists, and come with extensive knowledge and passion from their respective motor racing careers,” says Lotus.
“Creative expertise and technical excellence will come from Lotus Engineering, the consultancy division of the business.”
These bikes are just in the concept stage at the moment, but Lotus says it’s a demonstration of its desire to push the boundaries of bike design by bringing along its automotive precision.
“They will have high-end performance at their heart, being lightweight, stiff, and highly aerodynamically efficient,” Lotus promises.
Lotus Engineering already has some experience in this area, having developed the new British Cycling Olympic track bike with bike component builder Hope Technology and engineering firm Renishaw.
Lotus were also behind the individual pursuit Lotus Type 108 bike that Chris Boardman won the 4000m pursuit on at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona and the Lotus Type 110 that Boardman used in the 1994 Tour de France where he won the prologue time trial to take the yellow jersey.
The Hope/Lotus track bike, that will be making its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year, will be on display at the Lotus stand at Goodwood's FoS, alongside some new Lotus x Léger jerseys.
Léger was founded by former British Formula 1 driver Jenson Button in 2009 with fellow racing driver James Rossiter, who raced for Lotus in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2012 to 2014.
The jerseys feature the Lotus roundel and “in line with the key principles of both brands, are lightweight and aero efficient, incorporating Léger’s seamless sleeve transition and breathable back-panelling,” says Lotus.
www.lotuscars.com
Sorry to hear that.
Edit - sorry image removed, checked copyright and realised that posting pictures of other people and claiming they're me might mean I'm caught out...
No he definitely used the Lotus in '94 - he used Hottas to win in '97 and '98.
Woohoo. Nice one judge, for deflecting the hardship plea!
Had a driver kick off at some riding behind me, about wearing black....
One of the things I look forward to on the continent are smooth roads; even the vast majority of the poxy lanes in France are in A1 condition. ...
Ebikes, of course you can get fitness. Especially with torque sensing drives. Anything is better than nothing
The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, in the green jersey but with standard team issue shorts rather than a skinsuit which gave a clue even before the...
Doesn't even need to be sharp knife - one chap was convicted for possessing the handle-less blade of a completely blunt butterknife (even heated up...
Over 70 can bring it's own complications eg osteoporosis...