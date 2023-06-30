Garmin's ClimbPro post-climb notification is driving cyclists "nuts"... so will the GPS giant change its tune?

ClimbPro is a feature on the latest Garmin cycling computers that identifies and classifies any significant climbs, helping you manage your effort. But, what may seem like a useful feature also plays a rather loud, OTT melody (according to quite a lot of peeved cyclists on a Garmin forum thread) when you've conquered your climb, with many asking for it to be removed or altered to something more subtle. Is Garmin likely to change this update any time soon?

Those of you who have a Garmin might be haunted by this sound; but for those of you that haven't heard it, road.cc reader Mike sent us in this example. The post-climb notification plays at around five seconds into the video above, but you can carry on for a taste of what it's like to rip down the legendary Sa Calobra in Majorca (as opposed to up it, with the Strava KOM for that now famously being held by Tom Pidcock).

What may make you smile the first or second time you hear it, has quickly had the opposite effect for some Garmin users. Yes there are worse things going on in the world, but you can imagine that it may become irritating, particularly on a hilly ride or on a group ride where everyone's Garmins start bleeping incessantly after a climb.

Or, imagine if you spaced yourselves out at 5 metre intervals? "...the melody will play a canon, or fugal like J.S. Bach," writes one Garmin forum poster who imagined this scenario playing out.

Wahoo has a similar feature to this, however it's just a little beep sounding if you have the climb feature enabled. Garmin, on the other hand, plays this tune automatically, and you can't disable the ClimbPro feature alone.

Garmins says, "there is an option to disable tones from the Edge but doing this would disable ALL tones."

Apparently this all or nothing approach isn't the solution many Garmin users wanted, preferring to make the tone optional or have the choice of a more discrete bleep rather than a full symphony.

During a ride you'll be shown things like the total number of climbs, the distance and ascent remaining for the climb and the average gradient.

The ClimbPro feature is on the Edge 130 Plus, Edge 530, Edge 830, Edge 1030 and Edge 1030 Plus. Many users report finding it useful, but some have switched it off since the new update included this post-climb notification.

Two months ago, a representative from Garmin commented on their forum saying, "at this time, I have a ticket created. I cannot guarantee we will implement a change to the ClimbPro melody in future updates but we will certainly look into this. Please manage your expectations accordingly."

Another ticket has since been raised on the thread in the early hours of this morning, but we are waiting for Garmin to comment on exactly what it plans to do with this update, and when Garmin units might have that much-requested option to modify the melodies...

What are your thoughts on the ClimbPro post-climb notification? Let us know in the comments section below...