Five cool things coming soon from Garmin, Merida, Topeak, Showers Pass and SunGod

Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine while it lasted, because it's just come to an abrupt end by the looks of things! Come rain or shine, here's the best of what we've been riding around on recently...

Merida Reacto Team Disc Bahrain McLaren

£9,000.00

This is the all-singing, all-dancing team edition Reacto being ridden by Cav et al through to 2021, with full internal cable routing and a total bike weight of 7.51kg on our scales. It's dripping with Shimano's top-tier Dura-Ace Di2 groupset (with a power meter included), plus hydraulic disc brakes and Vision's Metron 55 tubeless-ready carbon wheels. Up front, everything is hidden away nicely by the 5D carbon handlebar also courtesy of Vision.

Did the Reacto garner a positive reaction from our tester Liam Cahill? Find out in his full test report soon...

merida-bikes.com

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar

£739.99

Featuring all the bells and whistles of the feature-packed Fenix multisport line of watches, Garmin claim the Fenix 6 Pro Solar has a huge battery life of up to 10.5 days. It uses solar panels under the glass face and around the edges of the watch to draw power from the sunshine, and has a host of cycling-specific functions such as compatibility with Garmin’s Vector power pedals. Of course you have all the (now standard) features that appear on high-end smartwatches, including text/email alerts from you phone, GPS and a contactless payment function. There are also extensive navigational features.

Worth the hefty price tag? We'll leave it to Mike Stead to tell you what he thinks, in a full review coming later this month.

garmin.com

Topeak Pakgo Gear Pack

£109.99

Topeak may be best known for their tools and on-bike storage options, but this solid-looking case is built to cart all your gear off the bike with a 40 litre capacity. It has a hard shell to keep everything safe, with five divided compartments that keeps your helmet, cycling and post-ride clothes, water bottles and more neatly organised. There's also an integrated carry handle and clip on shoulder strap, plus five more pockets on the exterior. The ultimate for lugging your gear around? Nick Cox is reviewing the Pakgo, with a test report coming soon.

extrauk.co.uk

Showers Pass Tempo Socks : No Show

£11.00

Featuring an organic Cotton, Nylon and Lycra blend, Showers Pass say their no-show socks offer "the perfect mix of materials that provide earth-friendly comfort and durability". Silicone grips also mean you can "achieve a sockless look" without sacrificing a secure fit... we're not sure if it's really an "achievement" to look like you're not wearing socks, but there ya go!

Elsewhere Showers Pass say there is zone padding in the heel and toe area to offer cushioned support for long days out. Time to get the sockless look? Stu Kerton's test report is imminent.

showerspass.co.uk

SunGod Velans sunglasses

£115.00

These shades are worn by the Ribble Weldtite pro cycling team, and feature SunGod's new 8KO Iris photochromatic lenses that adapt to the light conditions - SunGod boldly claim they have "the most advanced lens technology on the planet". They're available in full frame or half frame options, and we weighed our full frame test shades at just 34g. Unobstructed peripheral vision and maximum coverage is promised via the wide lenses, and they come with four different nose pad sizes for the perfect fit. Mike Stead is testing them now (when the sun's out) and his review is due soon...

sungod.co

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.