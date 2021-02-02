First look: Cannondale Adventure Neo

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Because it proves a point, however tiny it might be, that might get through the drivers thick skull or at least that's my excuse I might have...
Life's too short to ride shit tyres.
I noticed that too SmoggySteve, execute the robbery using stolen LR and trailer, if anything goes wrong abandon the lot and nothing is too linkable...
The UK spends around £11 Billion on roads a year, and that's without extra giveaways for potholes and special projects (HS2 for example). £2.1...
The cycle routes really should have been 'cemented' in the HS2 plans from the start.. I'm not sure people who don't live near the route realise the...
If anything this is better, too many housign estates don't permit the movement of pedestrians and cycles easily. What we need are housing estates...
It seams very expensive but as someone has already pointed out here its in the same price range as a carbon component. The biggest faff will be...
A win all round then, by the sounds of it.
Thanks, good to know, the Hunts look to be very very good. Do you know what they weigh in reality ?
The recommendation for cars doing 30mph is 1.5m with the cyclist .75m from the kerb. That means a gap of 2.25m. It doesn't look any where near that...