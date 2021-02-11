DT Swiss reveal behind-the-scenes footage of aero ARC wheelset in development

DT Swiss has just released a documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the development of its aero ARC wheelset and the extensive re-engineering that took place.

The brand launched the second generation of its ARC wheels in August 2020, as part of its Reborn Faster campaign. The redesigned Dicut 1100 and 1400 wheelsets feature 50mm, 62mm and 80mm rim depths and, as we reported when it was unveiled, DT Swiss claim “compared to competitors, drag in both frontal and lateral airflow is lower at all rim heights.”

The documentary takes you through the different stages DT Swiss undertook to develop the ARC aero wheels.

“To best understand the extensive reengineering of the ARC wheels and to live up to the reputation of the campaign name Reborn Faster, the documentary gives an insight into the development of our new aero wheel–the main protagonists,” DT Swiss says.

This starts with aerodynamic testing in the GST wind tunnel in Immenstaad, Germany. Then the cameras head over to DT Swiss' headquarters in Switzerland to provide an insight into prototype production, before finishing at the Performance Test Centre.

Specialists from engineering, testing and marketing together share the process of redeveloping the ARC wheels.

“The human protagonists of the documentary who had been involved in the making of these aero wheels describe the complete technical and marketing process from scratch to the final product launch after many years of intensive work,” DT Swiss says.

