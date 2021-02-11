DT Swiss reveal behind-the-scenes footage of aero ARC wheelset in development

DT Swiss has just released a documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the development of its aero ARC wheelset and the extensive re-engineering that took place.
The brand launched the second generation of its ARC wheels in August 2020, as part of its Reborn Faster campaign. The redesigned Dicut 1100 and 1400 wheelsets feature 50mm, 62mm and 80mm rim depths and, as we reported when it was unveiled, DT Swiss claim “compared to competitors, drag in both frontal and lateral airflow is lower at all rim heights.”
The documentary takes you through the different stages DT Swiss undertook to develop the ARC aero wheels.
“To best understand the extensive reengineering of the ARC wheels and to live up to the reputation of the campaign name Reborn Faster, the documentary gives an insight into the development of our new aero wheel–the main protagonists,” DT Swiss says.
This starts with aerodynamic testing in the GST wind tunnel in Immenstaad, Germany. Then the cameras head over to DT Swiss' headquarters in Switzerland to provide an insight into prototype production, before finishing at the Performance Test Centre.
Specialists from engineering, testing and marketing together share the process of redeveloping the ARC wheels.
“The human protagonists of the documentary who had been involved in the making of these aero wheels describe the complete technical and marketing process from scratch to the final product launch after many years of intensive work,” DT Swiss says.
Alongside the launch of the documentary on YouTube, DT Swiss is running a contest to win its ARC 1400 Dicut 62 wheelset, from February 11 to 18 2021, with the winner announced on February 19.
To enter the competition, you must subscribe to the DT Swiss YouTube channel and hit 'like' on the documentary. Then you need to answer the question, “what are you most excited about when riding the ARC 1400 Dicut if you win it?” in the comment section on YouTube.
Would you be interested in watching more behind-the-scenes documentaries from tech brands? Let us know in the comments below…
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
That's how 'news' is done these days, I'm afraid - grab whatever the twitter algorithm has thrown up, throw some quote marks round it, and publish...
Well said, fellow hot sauce, it's too much drama with little to no problem-solving and impulsive, reactive bans.
Yes - though there is lots of this sort of stuff on YouTube for those interested...
I'm assuming you have fixed the problem by now, but if not, can ask as a general question.... is something that is experienced regulary on bikes? ...
Let me tell you the story of my experience with Giant....
absolutely agree about dual carriageways. trying to get to Brent Cross in north London a route sent me up the A41. I took to the pavement till i...
Nice, but where's the BMX track?
It's also a probably a lot quicker than it would have taken her to drive/be driven the same distance in London traffic.
I'd go with the Canyon, mainly due to that 700grams weight saving, because every time I went up a hill on the ribble I'd be thinking about the...
Usually about 5 days before the race is due to start.