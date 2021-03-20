Topeak Prepstand ZX

Topeak takes a different approach with its Prepstand ZX by doing away with the clamp. It works well for basic maintenance and cleaning, plus it's compact, very portable and easy to use, but inevitably it's not as secure for more serious work – and it's still quite expensive.

This stand feels and looks classy; the build quality is superb. Even by the end of the test, the 6061 T6 tubes were showing no signs of rubbing, abrasion or wear, despite the regular opening up and closing of the stand. The etched height markings are as clear as they were when it came out of the box.

The rubber feet and clamp jaws are equally sturdy, effective and durable. The QR clamps are chunky, easy to operate and grip the tubing securely.

The Prepstand ZX is sure to appeal to those attending sportives, races or other such events when they start up again; it's perfect for pre-event tinkering and post-event washing. Its folded size and weight make it ideal for this.

It's perfect for fettling at home too. Folded down the stand is just shy of 90cm long, with an 11cm cross section at its widest parts, so it's easy to store. Topeak claims it weighs 3290g, though we measured it at a fair chunk less – 3010g. Either way, it's not particularly heavy.

While the height is adjustable up to 132cm, the arm extends a fixed 30cm away from the vertical stand, so the pedal never comes close to the stand.

Your bike is held by thick, rubber jaws, and sits with its front wheel on on the ground. While the most obvious way is with the jaw under the saddle, some frames allow you to get the jaws around the seat tube, giving a nicer work level for some jobs.

Topeak says it's 'not compatible with aero seat post widths larger than 45mm'. It takes my carbon bike with a 45mm aero post, but it's not ideal; it's forced to sit at a slight angle.

That 'front wheel down' stance means the smaller your bike, the more you have to stoop to work on it – but despite Topeak's intention, it's not vital to have the wheel on the ground. I've aligned front disc brakes with the stand fully up, with no problems. It's okay for something like gear indexing too – you just get a bit more movement.

The stand really does make a great post-ride wash prop, and it's simple enough it doesn't really suffer so long as you don't fold it away soaking or refuse to show it the lube.

Limitations

While tasks like changing cables, adjusting brakes and gears are no problem, the lack of a clamp means you can't do anything requiring even a moderate amount of torque.

Also, the stand has a limit of 25kg, and the heavier the bike the less stable it is. You can boost stability by lowering the height, though as mentioned, this results in more stooping.

Finally, there is no tool holder, and I really missed this. Something to hold hex keys and bolts close to hand while working is priceless. Topeak does a compatible Aluminium Tool Tray it's unfortunately managed to put a price on, however, and it's a £17.99 extra.

Value

Given this stand's limitations, it's a considerable investment at £139.99. However, if you plan to stick to basic maintenance and want something that is hassle-free, portable and of excellent quality, it really fits the bill.

For comparison, FWE's Compact Folding Workstand is £64.99 and perfectly decent, though the quality isn't up to Topeak's standards. If you want to match the quality, Park Tool's PRS 25 Team Issue Repair Stand is great (and has a more traditional clamp), but it's £300 – their more basic PCS 9.2 Home Mechanic Repair Stand is close to the Topeak at £149.99, though, and again is far more versatile thanks to its clamp, taller adjustment and higher weight rating.

Wiggle's in-house LifeLine Home Mechanic Workstand is £90, and even comes with a mat.

Conclusion

If you plan to stick to lightweight maintenance and principally want a portable, easy-to-use stand, Topeak's Prepstand ZX is certainly worth considering. It's a top quality product that should serve you well at home or away, and promises to last the test of time.

Verdict

Ideal for basic maintenance and cleaning, portable and easy to store – but not for strenuous jobs

