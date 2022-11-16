Tifosi Cavazzo Disc Ekar 13x 2023

This latest version of the Tifosi Cavazzo is light, capable and lots of fun. The frame is versatile and light with accurate handling and a forgiving nature in the dirt. The Campagnolo Ekar components are a deserved hit with a wide, simple gear range and powerful brakes. The whole package, while not cheap at a bit over three grand, is excellent value for money too – if you look at our best gravel bikes buyer's guide you'll see you can spend a lot more.

This is the third iteration of the Cavazzo and it's moved confidently out of the endurance/gravel crossover category and into being more or less a pure gravel bike. That manifests as more tyre clearance (up to 45mm from the last version's 40mm and the original's 35mm), a slacker head angle for more stable handling at speed, extra mounts for bottle cages, bags and the like, and a couple of other small geometry changes.

This build comes with the Ekar 1x13 transmission, which has been a big hit for Campagnolo, now accounting for half its component sales according to an interview with a US website earlier this year. And you can understand why, since it provides something no other volume maker of bike components offers: mechanical shifting and a single chainring for simplicity, combined with a wide gear range and excellent brakes.

The ride

Damn, this bike is fun. Tifosi has nailed the handling. It's bang in the sweet spot between too responsive, which often makes for a front end that wanders on climbs and at low speed, and too stable, which is great for hurtling down steep dirt roads, but can be ponderous at low-to-medium speeds.

Instead, the Cavazzo does what you want it to do, sometimes before you realise it yourself. Barrelling down a rut that amounted to a singletrack groove in a wider trail, rediscovering the joy of damp, slippery trails after this year's long dry spell, the Cavazzo flipped from loamy rut to slightly grippier grass with barely a thought from me.

When the tyres do lose it, the Cavazzo has an easily controlled, balanced slide, which makes recovering from trouble very easy. It's surefooted and accurate in turns, too.

Downhill riding is a planted, stable whoop-fest whether on dirt or tarmac. Course corrections at speed are a doddle, as I discovered when a single lane road was unexpectedly occupied by a van coming the other way and I had to change line while grabbing a big handful of brake.

The Cavazzo's not road-bike eager on climbs, but with its 38mm tyres and fairly heavy wheels you wouldn't expect it to be. Nevertheless, it's pretty damn good, responding well to surges of effort or measured tapping-it-out pedalling.

Overall, the handling is friendly, accurate and fun – the Cavazzo challenges you to push your limits and rewards you with loads of grin-inducing moments.

Frame

The Toray carbon fibre frame has rated clearance for tyres up to 45mm but actually looks like it could take considerably fatter rubber. I think you'd get 50mm tyres in there.

Cavazzo 3.0 has mounting points for mudguards and racks, three pairs of bottle cage mounts and a bento box mount at the front of the top tube.

The fork only has one mount on each side instead of the three that have become common in the last couple of years.

The cables and hoses are internally routed with removable port covers to make replacement easier, and the threaded bottom bracket that appeared in Cavazzo V2 continues.

If you wanted to buy the bare frame and build it up yourself, you can choose to use a single chainring or double chainring transmission; there's routing for both, and a front derailleur mount, looking a bit forlorn and lonely on this build.

An annoyance that emerged early on is that the rear derailleur hanger is only held in place with one bolt, plus the thru-axle. When you take the axle out, the hanger can pivot on the bolt, so it's no longer aligned with the axle thread. This makes getting the wheel back in almost bike-throwingly awkward. The bolt takes a T20 Torx, but the socket for the tool is so shallow it can easily slip out. I tightened it up extremely carefully with plenty of Loctite on the thread to keep it that way and it subsequently behaved itself. Rather than the flat countersunk screw used here, it needs to be a domed screw so there's room for the T20 hole to be broached a bit deeper. At least it's better than the loose nut Tifosi used in the 2018 version.

Components

I'm really impressed with the ergonomics of the Campagnolo Ekar controls. The brake levers have a broad tip so they're easy to grab from the drops, the shift paddle behind them has a lip so your fingers don't slip off it as you shift into lower gears, and the C-shaped upshift switch ('Lever 3' in Campagnolo-speak) is easy to reach from the drops or the hoods.

Whether you get on with Lever 3 is very much a matter of taste, though. Liam didn't like it at all when he reviewed the 3T Exploro Racemax Ekar. I found there was an acclimatisation period crossing over from Shimano, but I soon got used to it.

When you pull the rear mech back to make it easier to fit the rear wheel, a catch engages to keep it in place. A tiny button on the mech body releases the catch so that the derailleur can wrap the chain properly again. If you forget to press the button, the shifting becomes completely dire because there's loads of chain between the jockey wheel and the sprocket. I found this out by spending 10km of a ride thinking 'damn I've really got to adjust these gears' before I realised what I'd done wrong. Oops.

A foreseeable medium-term problem with Ekar is the running costs, as detailed in this reader comment on Matt Page's Ekar review. A replacement gear cable costs £60, a chain around £40, a cassette about £200 and a chainring around £90. Forty quid isn't a silly price for a super-narrow modern chain (it's actually cheaper than top-flight SRAM and Shimano 12-speed chains), but if you let it get so worn that it takes the chainring and sprockets with it, you're looking at a hefty bill.

Ekar therefore requires careful maintenance and monitoring of chain wear. While the same is true of top-end SRAM, you at least have the option of replacing a worn Red cassette with something cheaper but heavier; that's not the case here.

That said, I didn't experience the problems Jimmy Ray Will mentioned keeping the gears tuned and working. The Ekar rear mech clicked smoothly and easily from one sprocket to another right across the block. I suspect it's vital that the mech hanger be aligned as close to perfectly as possible and that the gear cable be kept moving freely.

Gearing

Here we go again with John Complains About 1X Gear Ranges. The Cavazzo comes with Campagnolo's 9-42, 13-speed cassette and a 40-tooth chainset for a gear range from 26in to 120in. For everything but racing it'd be far better to use the 10-44 cassette and 38-tooth chainring options, yielding 23in to 103in; a bike that's going to be ridden off-road can't have too low a bottom gear, but you can always coast downhill if you spin out.

That said, Ekar is the only single-chainring system I can imagine having on my own bikes. You can get a decent gear range out of it without enormous gaps, especially if you're willing to forgo very high gears, and with a change of chainset you can fit a small enough ring that it would work great for touring. I'd go for a 30 or even 28-tooth chainring with the 9-42 cassette.

Some folks are going to worry about the gaps between sprockets. They didn't bother me, but I'm used to wide-range gearing that many would consider gappy. If you're a finely-tuned pedalling machine who's uncomfortable outside a narrow cadence range, then, yeah, you're not going to get on with this setup or many other wide-range gear systems.

Wheels and tyres

The Cavazzo's tyres really could do with being fatter. They're 38mm Schwalbe CX Comps and work reasonably well on a variety of surfaces, but having got used to 43mm tyres on my own gravel bike, I missed their extra cushioning. Fortunately there's room in the frame for tyres up to 45mm, which will do the trick nicely.

And it's not like the Schwalbe CX Comps are bad tyres. If you're going to mix up tarmac and dirt, they'll suit you nicely. They roll well on blacktop, while still having decent grip on everything but properly sloppy stuff.

Nevertheless, I slapped on a pair of 43mm Vee Tire Co Rails and found their extra bag size provided some handy extra cush and forgiveness of errors. We have a guide to the best gravel bike tyres if you're not sure what's out there.

The wheels are listed as Mavic Allroad Disc, but the Miche Graff XLs fitted are lighter, so that's a small win. They're otherwise unremarkable, but they do the job and stood up fine to my unfinessed riding style.

They're held in place with 12mm thru-axles operated by a 6mm hex key. After decades of quick releases it seems like a backwards step to have to fish out a multi-tool to remove a wheel, especially since at least one previous version of the Cavazzo had quick-release thru-axles.

Finishing kit

One deeply quirky component choice here is the Selle Italia Model X saddle, a wide, short design with a top layer of grippy rubber that helps keep you in place during big efforts. However, it keeps you in place the rest of the time as well, so if you like to move around on your saddle when riding off road, you might want something narrower and shinier. No complaints about comfort, though, and props to Selle Italia for its effort here in coming up with a saddle that's 100 per cent recyclable and has minimal emissions associated with its manufacture.

It sits on a Tifosi-branded aluminium seatpost with a side-by-side two-bolt clamp. Saddle and post are quite a stiff combination, especially with the size L frame (chosen to get the reach right for me) not leaving much seatpost showing.

Also Tifosi-branded, the bar and stem are functional but basic. I'd have liked something wider than the stock bar, which is 42cm centre-to-centre at the hoods, flaring to 49cm at the ends. The extra control of 2-4cm more width would be welcome.

Rivals

A bit over three grand is a lot to pay for a gravel bike, but on the other hand, this is a great price for an Ekar-equipped bike, cheaper than the £4,999 3T Exploro Racemax Ekar that Liam reviewed last month, the now-£3,899.99 Orro Terra C Ekar that Stu tested last year or the £4,990 Dolan GXT Titanium Ekar we tested in March (though builds start at £3724.99). Only the Holdsworth Mystique Ekar is cheaper at £2,900.

Conclusions

I've really enjoyed riding the Tifosi Cavazzo Ekar and if I possibly can I'll be hanging on to it for a long-term test to further explore its capabilities. It's friendly, fun and versatile and I can see making it my main bike for all sorts of riding.

Who should buy the Tifosi Cavazzo Ekar?

Who shouldn't? If you've got three grand to spend on a gravel bike (and I realise that's not a trivial amount of money) it's excellent value, and with a second set of wheels shod with slicks it could easily be the proverbial one bike to do everything. The handling's friendly enough for a gravel beginner, but it's manoeuvrable enough that an experienced gravel rider will still have fun chucking it around. It'll happily take bags for bikepacking adventures, though if you're going to really load it up you might want to upgrade to a fork with three bolts on each leg for mounting bags.

Verdict

Fun, friendly and versatile gravel bike that's at home on dirt and tarmac alike

