These entry-level Shimano RC1W SPD-SL Women's Shoes, built with a female-specific last, offer a reasonably stiff ride considering the outsole isn't carbon, but bear in mind the fit favours a flatter foot rather than a higher instep, and the sizing is on the small side.

The RC1Ws are constructed from synthetic leather, perforated to allow for ventilation, and the tongue is fixed down one side, to avoid unnecessary overlap and uncomfortable compression at the top of the foot.

The fixed tongue does make for a secure fit, keeping slippage to a minimum even when you're pulling up hard, but the shape of your foot could be crucial. My fairly average foot has a pretty standard arch, and yet these were slightly too low volume for me, and fastened without much in the way of overlap of the tongue.

The shoes also come up small. My usual size in cycling shoes is 39 (38.5 in 'normal' shoes) but I'd be inclined to go up a full size in these (half sizes are not available anyway). The width is standard to narrow. The overlapping tongue does make for good comfort at the top of the foot, though, thanks to a reduction in possible chafing points, with less chance of it shifting.

The synthetic leather upper keeps out a fair amount of road grime and extraneous water, but the perforations and the vented forefoot of the sole mean that in really wet weather these are not the best choice. On milder, drier days, they offer good levels of comfort in terms of warmth and protection.

The outsole is reinforced with glass fibre for added stiffness, and allows for fairly decent power transfer, particularly for a shoe at this entry-level price. The three Velcro straps do give some flex at the top, though, resulting in some movement of the foot when riding vigorously.

Being road-specific, they take a three-bolt cleat, with fitting guidelines there to help with placement.

A heel pad helps with walking comfort and stability, but I still found them quite slippery to walk in, with virtually no traction. Still, that's not hugely unusual for a shoe of this type.

Available in both the black as tested and also a navy and turquoise option, these are conservatively styled shoes, but not unattractive.

The RC1Ws have gone up by a tenner recently (although they seem to be almost exclusively available for £69.99 or less), but even at £79.99 they're pretty good value compared with what else is out there.

You can get cheaper entry-level road shoes from the likes of Decathlon with its Van Rysel RCR500s at £49.99, which take two-bolt cleats as well as three-bolt, and the FLR-F35.IIIs at £64.99, but others are another £10-£15 or more.

dhb's lace-up Dorica road shoes are now £85 (but currently on sale at £68), while the Giant Phase 2 Road Shoes are £89.99, though they do include a ratchet strap, and the road-specific Specialized Torch 1.0s are now £95, but they come with a Boa dial.

Conclusion

Overall, I'd say the Shimano RC1Ws offer a fair whack of performance for the budget-conscious or novice road rider, provided that the fit suits. If so, it's a comfortable road-specific shoe that delivers a decent performance.

Verdict

Budget-friendly shoes offering comfort and decent non-aggressive ride performance, but check the size and fit

