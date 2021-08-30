Ritchey WCS Streem III with internal routing

The new Ritchey WCS Streem III handlebar now comes with internal routing while maintaining its traditional shape. With a bit of flare and sweep plus a flattened top section there are plenty of hand positions while offering a good balance of stiffness and comfort. Unless you are running an electronic groupset I wouldn't bother with the faff of the internal routing.

This Streem III has the same bar shape as the non-internal version, with a much more traditional curve than the anatomical shape of its predecessor, the Streem II.

I'm still using the standard Streem III on my winter bike, and get on with it very well indeed. The upper section has a wing shape to it, which provides a large platform for you to rest your hands on – something I find is more comfortable than a round bar, especially on longer rides.

Other touches are that from the centre of the bar to the top of the drops, the Streem sweeps back by 4.5 degrees, which brings it a little closer to you than straight bars.

The drops have a slight flare of two-degrees front to rear, which isn't as extreme as those that we see on gravel bars, but it's enough to give you a touch more control when in a crouch and feels less restrictive too.

The Streem III is available in five widths, measured from the centre of one drop to the other. You can go for a 38cm, 40cm, 42cm, 44cm or 46cm, with each having a drop of 128mm and a reach of 73mm, so it's great for those with small hands.

The only difference to the internally routed version is that the material has changed from 7050 aluminium alloy to 6066. It's still triple butted, though, to blend stiffness with comfort. I had no issues with bar flex when sprinting out of the saddle, but neither did I find it harsh at cruising speeds.

There are plenty of alignment marks for the stem, and it has a sandpaper-style effect there for grip, as well as where your shifter hoods mount.

Like the standard version, this one is drilled underneath the right-hand drop to accommodate the wire from the new Shimano EW-RS910 Di2 junction box, which inserts into the bar like an end plug. It also has four extra slots under the top section – two either side to run your brake hoses/cables through.

I'd say that if you're also running a mechanical groupset, you're going to find getting two outer casings through the holes a complete faff, as it's tight enough just running one through it. For the distance you are going to hide the cable – about 70mm – it just ain't worth the hassle.

The finish and build quality are top end though, which all of Ritchey's WCS components are; well, the ones I've tested at least.

Value

At £92 it's not that cheap for an alloy bar, but the overall quality and comfort/stiffness ratio go a long way to justifying it. It has some tough opposition comes from the likes of the Profile Design DRV/AEROa, which I especially like. It has an rrp of just £69.99, but at 338g is noticeably heavier than the Streem's 275g.

The Easton EA70 ergo handlebar (I tested the AX gravel version here) lacks the internal routing of the Streem, but it's a similar weight. These days it'll set you back £84.99.

Overall, I think the WCS Streem III is a great handlebar when it comes to shape and the stiffness, but I don't really see the point of the internal cable routing over the standard version.

Verdict

Lightweight alloy handlebar that offers great stiffness, but the internal cabling can be a faff

