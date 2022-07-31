Riding Out – A Journey of Love, Loss and New Beginnings by Simon Parker

I'm a bit of a sucker for books about cycling around the UK, dreaming that one day it'll be me, and I thoroughly enjoyed Riding Out by Simon Parker. It's a very honest account by someone who hasn't had the happiest of times – which I think makes the book a more interesting read than some, shall we say, more contrived challenges.

Parker not only suffers from 'a long-suppressed anxiety disorder', we learn that he's had to cope with a number of bereavements, and on top of all that comes covid and lockdowns. Not ideal for a travel journalist.

This trip (or rather, trips – there's a break in the middle then he sets off again) becomes his way of dealing with the pressures that have built up in his life. The book is like a combination of 'wow, I wish I could be out there doing what he's doing' and 'blimey, what a load of shit this bloke's had to deal with'.

I've read a few books about cycle touring in the UK (and further afield), some better than others. Parker's is one of the better ones. He's a travel journalist, so I was hoping that would mean a decent level of quality to his writing (I have had the 'pleasure' of reading some self-published stuff...).

We were sent an uncorrected proof for review, and I hope he doesn't mind me saying that his spelling and punctuation is pretty awful! Hopefully the final version is perfect on that score, but the writing itself is very engaging.

What you don't get is a straightforward account of touring in the UK, with equipment lists and dos and don'ts. It's a more interesting combination of the challenges (and pleasures) he faces on the bike – the weather, the terrain, the mechanicals – plus descriptions of the people he meets and the places he visits, along with some very honest discussions about his life and the main reasons he decided to set off.

It's not always a fun read, but at the same time it's an easy read. Parker's writing and the story of the journey keeps you turning the pages. It perhaps 'helped' that I have someone very close to me who also suffers from anxiety issues, making it a more interesting read than it might be for others, but it's not at all depressing.

If you've read The Salt Path by Raynor Winn, you'll understand where I'm coming from – though the events that caused Parker and Winn to take on their ride/walk aren't something you'd wish on your worst enemy, the tale of that journey is interesting and ultimately uplifting – it's a positive that comes out of a pretty horrid situation.

Verdict

Well written and interesting take on a journey round the UK by bike, with more at stake than just getting the miles in

