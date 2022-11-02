Power2Max NGeco power meter

The Power2Max NGeco is one of the best power meters on the market for a bike that is going to see a lot of dirty miles. It boasts accurate data, top-notch reliability and a design that is bombproof. Compared to a single-sided unit, however, it is a bit weighty, and the price is higher than its main rival thanks to import costs.
Testing any cycling product usually means getting as many miles in as possible during a month and then submitting the words. But thanks to various poor excuses (sorry Tass!), I've managed to clock well over 10,000km on the NGeco. It's gone through plenty of rain thanks to time on my winter bike, I've raced it on the road, and I've even subjected it to some cyclocross action.
> Buy now: Power2Max NGeco for £552 from Power2Max
The NGeco has performed flawlessly the entire time, cementing this in my mind as the best choice on the market for a bike that is going to see year-round use.
But there are a few caveats to that, and my glowing opening doesn't mean this is necessarily going to be the power meter for you. It might be best if we start with the basics and look at what we actually have here.
What is it?
The Power2Max NG Eco is a spider-based power meter, the spider being the bit between the cranks and the chainrings. The unit alone is priced at €540. If you're already using Easton, FSA, Praxis Works, SRAM or Rotor cranks then you're probably not going to need to replace these too. But users of a Shimano crank will need to buy the NGeco with a Power2Max crank, pushing the price up by €100. This is what happened in my case, and I was then able to fit my standard Shimano chainrings.
While we're here, the BCD (bolt circle diameter) of the NGeco, in the four-bolt Shimano model, is 110mm, so any 11 or 12-speed Shimano chainring will fit.
The NGeco is the baby brother of the NG, a spider-based power meter offering dual-sided power data. The NGeco captures power data from both cranks, too, but unlike its big brother it doesn't give you power balance figures. You can unlock these, along with some other features, but you'd be paying a not-small surcharge, so it isn't something I'd be bothering with.
> 12 reasons why you should buy, and use, a power meter
The weight, if you're building a weight weenie bike, is going to be one potential issue. The 170mm cranks and spider that we have here weigh 693g. Taking the chainrings off the standard Ultegra cranks that the NGeco replaced, the cranks and spider weigh 565g, so we're looking at a decent bit of weight (around 130g) being added to the bike. Certainly, if you want a lightweight build, a single-sided power meter from 4iiii, Stages and the like would be a better bet.
Installation
The installation was a relatively easy process, though certainly more tricky than the 4iiii G3 that I reviewed.
The good news is that when the NGeco is on the bike, the calibration process is the easiest I've come across. You don't need to put the crank in a particular position, uou just hit calibrate on your head unit.
Switching this between bikes would be a bit too long a process for me to want to do it regularly, but it wasn't too much of an issue when I needed to pop it onto a new frame.
In use
Once out riding, I really liked having my trusted Shimano chainrings providing their usual shift quality.
Spider-based power meters are generally touted as being highly accurate units and the NGeco is perfect in this department. I'm not usually one to dive too deeply into comparing power meters, but here are some graphs where I tested the NGeco against a Tacx Neo 2T running the latest software. Ignore what look like dropouts – that's me hopping off to stretch or grab the TV remote.
The overall picture is very good. We have nothing to worry about here, with a close average power and the NGeco tracks the Neo 2T nicely.
Diving a bit deeper into one of my pitiful efforts, we can see that the NGeco reads slightly higher than the Neo 2T. There is a little separation at the 260W intervals, but we're talking about a spider-based unit versus a trainer, so it is very possible that those 3ish watts are being lost through the chain that I should have replaced at the end of last winter.
The real test, however, has been the hours that I've spent ticking through the miles of training and racing. I've had zero issues with this unit, seeing no spikes that might throw off my yearly figures or power records. If you're looking for accurate and reliable data at a respectable price, this really does provide.
Value & conclusion
Speaking of money, Power2Max is based in Germany and does not currently have a UK distributor, so you're going to get stung by some lovely import VAT. It takes the cost to around £670 for the unit we have here, which is a rather hefty price to pay.
The Quarq DFour is likely to be the main rival to the NGeco. With Quarq cranks and a 24mm axle to match the NGeco setup we have, you'd be paying £573. For customers in the UK, I just can't see the extra £120 or so being worth paying.
It is a brilliant option if you want accurate and reliable power data taken from both cranks, but it is heavy compared with a single-sided setup, and thanks to Brexit, UK customers would be able to save around £120 by going for the Quarq DFour.
Verdict
Accurate, reliable and very well built, but expensive for UK buyers
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Power2Max NGeco power meter
Size tested: 110 4-S / 170mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
From Power2Max:
"The NGeco Rotor power2max-Edition Set consists of our NGeco power meter to measure the combined power of both legs and a new Rotor direct mount crankset in the exclusive power2max design.
The aluminium crankset is forged and hollow-bored and weighs only 693g including the power meter. Its 24mm steel axle allows it to replace all current Shimano cranksets without using any special tools. Due to customer demand, the set was developed for the Shimano Hollowtech II bottom bracket standard and combines superior stiffness with an excellent price-performance ratio.
If you want to continue using your Shimano Dura-Ace, Ultegra or 105 4-arm chainrings you can choose our 110 4-S or 110 4-SL version. This setup allows you to keep the optimal shifting performance. Additionally, the 110 4-SL saves 30g of weight compared to the 110 4-S for an additional cost of 100€ (incl. VAT)."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Power2Max:
BCD IN MM: 110, 130, 110 4-S
WEIGHT POWER METER: 110: 157g, 130: 168g, 110-4S: 158g, 110-4SL: 125g
WEIGHT POWER METER WITH CRANKS: 110: 693g, 130: 704g, 110-4S: 694g
CHAIN LINE: 43,5 mm
Q-FACTOR: 148 mm
CRANK AXLE DIAMETER MM: 24
CRANK LENGTH IN MM: 165, 170, 172.5, 175
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
10/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Perfectly. It allows you to track your progress accurately and with confidence.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Properly accurate and reliable data. That is the sole function of a power meter.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The import costs.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It is, on paper, very similar to the Quarq DFour. But importing one from Germany is going to add about £120.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? In a heartbeat.
Use this box to explain your overall score
Consistent data is what I want from a power meter because that allows you to train confidently. That's what you get here, backed up by the fact that it is kicking out data in line with the Tacx Neo 2T. I've had no issues with reliability in over 10,000km of riding. The only annoying thing is that, because it is coming from Germany, you're paying extra fees over something like the Quarq DFour.
Age: 27 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
Oh god, you've just reminded me that I've broken my own golden rule and ordered a bike with a proprietary D-shaped seatpost 😭
They'd swerve left and you'd be shopping for a wheelchair.
Oh, no-one's doing that. It's merely pointing out that most adults who ride bikes also drive cars. ...
Nice? Yeah, literally ...
More lanes! https://www.theguardian.com/cities/gallery/2015/jul/16/urban-wildlife-crossings-highways-bridges-in-pictures
No, that would imply there was something wrong with killing the odd cyclist. They did, however, show that driving straight into a cyclist...
It seems quite extraordinary that the BBC should have chosen rent-a-gobshite Liddle to comment from the motorist's perspective rather than the...
I've got the NGEco on my gravel bike (cervelo aspero) - that's taken a hell of a beating over the past 18 months, both through on and off road...
"No, nobody would call Awavey a troll because she is quite clearly a genuine lover of cycling and cycle sport with a long record of posts showing...