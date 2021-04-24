The Morgan Blue Cassette Brush is an effective tool for getting the muck out of cassettes. Its long bristles can reach down into the depths between even the biggest cogs. It's rather expensive, though, for what is effectively just a tough plastic brush.

In the past I've tried the classic four-way claw brushes for cleaning cassettes, but find the long bristles a little too weak for getting in and shifting gummy dirt.

The advantage of Morgan Blue's cassette-specific brush is that it's really beefy. The surface area of the bristles is nice and big, and the bristles are not only quite stiff, they're long too.

What this means is that when you use the brush to clean your cassette – along with your chain cleaner of choice – it really gets in to all the gaps and agitates the oily dirt. And because the bristles are stiff, you don't have to worry about the sharp teeth damaging it.

The only thing I would say is that ideally you need to compliment the Morgan Blue Cassette Brush with a smaller brush (a toothbrush, for instance) to get around the back of the cassette, for more detailed cleaning.

Value

At £8.95 this is a little on the pricey side for what is really just a common-or-garden stiff bristle brush. I've seen good quality brushes that look almost identical for about £5 online.

You could even use a regular scrubbing brush which you can pick up for about a pound from somewhere like Wilko. On the other hand, single brushes from big brands such as Muc-Off or Park Tool tend to be at least £6 as well, so it's not that extreme for a cycling-specific product.

Overall

The Morgan Blue Cassette Brush is very useful thing to have in your bicycle cleaning inventory, as it makes easy work of cleaning cassettes, but it's hard not to feel it's pretty overpriced.

Verdict

Effective at cleaning cassettes, but costly for a brush

