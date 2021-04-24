The Morgan Blue Cassette Brush is an effective tool for getting the muck out of cassettes. Its long bristles can reach down into the depths between even the biggest cogs. It's rather expensive, though, for what is effectively just a tough plastic brush.
In the past I've tried the classic four-way claw brushes for cleaning cassettes, but find the long bristles a little too weak for getting in and shifting gummy dirt.
The advantage of Morgan Blue's cassette-specific brush is that it's really beefy. The surface area of the bristles is nice and big, and the bristles are not only quite stiff, they're long too.
What this means is that when you use the brush to clean your cassette – along with your chain cleaner of choice – it really gets in to all the gaps and agitates the oily dirt. And because the bristles are stiff, you don't have to worry about the sharp teeth damaging it.
The only thing I would say is that ideally you need to compliment the Morgan Blue Cassette Brush with a smaller brush (a toothbrush, for instance) to get around the back of the cassette, for more detailed cleaning.
Value
At £8.95 this is a little on the pricey side for what is really just a common-or-garden stiff bristle brush. I've seen good quality brushes that look almost identical for about £5 online.
> How to clean your bike - from a quick lick to a full makeover
You could even use a regular scrubbing brush which you can pick up for about a pound from somewhere like Wilko. On the other hand, single brushes from big brands such as Muc-Off or Park Tool tend to be at least £6 as well, so it's not that extreme for a cycling-specific product.
Overall
The Morgan Blue Cassette Brush is very useful thing to have in your bicycle cleaning inventory, as it makes easy work of cleaning cassettes, but it's hard not to feel it's pretty overpriced.
Verdict
Effective at cleaning cassettes, but costly for a brush
Make and model: Morgan Blue Cassette Brush
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Morgan Blue says, "The cassette brush is made for cleaning of the sprocket. Use Morgan Blue Chaincleaner or Mud Off for efficient cleaning."
I agree – it works very well alongside the Morgan Blue Chaincleaner.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
It's a stiff bristle brush...
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Removes crud from between cogs and chain links efficiently.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Plastic body will no doubt last forever. The bristles seem to be unaffected by the sharp metal teeth on the cogs.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
The handle is long and easy to hold.
Rate the product for value:
3/10
Very expensive for what is basically a stiff bristle brush, though single brushes from companies such as Park Tool or Muc-Off are generally £6+ too.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Works perfectly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The long bristles that get right in there.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We've not tested a specific cassette-cleaning brush on road.cc (expect for those that came in a kit of brushes - the Muc-Off 5x Premium Brush Kit, for example). You can pick up a very similar brush for about £5 or less, or as little as £1 for a regular scrubbing brush from Wilko, or the like.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is effective and should last a long time – the only downer is the price, which is very high for something that closely resembles a dishwashing brush. However, single brushes from other big brands are generally £6 or more as well, so it's reasonable within the market. Overall it's still above average.
Age: 39 Height: 6'4 Weight: 175lbs
I usually ride: Steel audax bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, sportives,
