The Hill & Ellis Chestnut Brown Leather Saddle Bag is beautifully made and great looking – whether attached to a saddle or handlebar.

Hill & Ellis describes this saddle bag as artisan and handcrafted. It is very much designed with quality and looks at the forefront, and is available in a variety of colours.

The first thing you notice about the bag when you unpack it is the lovely smell from the Italian and Belgium leather used. The leather is nice and thick but still supple enough to allow it to sit open and close easily. The stitching is also high quality though there's not much of it, with the construction being three pieces of leather: one continuous piece that wraps over itself and two side panels.

It's opened and closed with a popper on the front which needs to be lifted from the latch rather than just pulled open, so you are unlikely to open it by accident. This does make it a little more involved when using thicker winter gloves – in fact I found I needed to remove my gloves to grip it enough to open.

Though not the biggest saddle bag, I could fit a useful amount of stuff in there – phone, wallet, keys, and puncture repair kit. I could fit a rain coat in there too if I needed to. It does only have one large compartment, and if you exclusively put hard things in there, they can jangle about a bit.

Attachment to the bike is simply done using two straps with buckles. It can be used as a saddle bag if you have the right loops, as found on Brooks saddles, or as a handlebar bag.

The straps run through an O ring to create a firm and stable attachment. I tested it on a handlebar and saddle, and it sat safely and securely on both.

Given its quality leather, the bag has good water resistance, but if you get caught in an apocalyptic downpour then a little water can get in. Hill & Ellis recommends that you reproof the leather every six months in for it to maintain this level of waterproofing.

The Hill & Ellis bag has an rrp of £80, which isn't cheap, but nor is it bad value for a high quality, handmade leather bag. Brooks' leather Challenge saddle bag is £90 for the large (1.5 litres, slightly larger than the H&E's 1.2L), while the small (0.5L) is £85.

Overall I was very impressed with this bag. It might not be cheap, but in return you're getting quality workmanship and aesthetics – and it smells great when you open it.

Verdict

High quality, beautifully made and classy looking – on a saddle or handlebar

