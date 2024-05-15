Hammerhead Karoo 2024

This Hammerhead Karoo is the third generation Karoo cycling computer and the first launched since Hammerhead was acquired by SRAM – so it's no surprise to see integration with SRAM's wireless AXS groupsets as one of the main updates. It doesn't stop there, though – the increased processing power, storage and battery capacity make this a capable, fast, responsive and easy-to-use computer. Its super-clear screen rounds out an excellent product and the fact that Hammerhead achieves all of this at a competitive price is just the icing on the cake.

Both the original Karoo and the Karoo 2 were reviewed positively here and this latest version – confusingly just known as Karoo, not Karoo 3 – isn't going to be any different, showing big improvements on what was already a very impressive platform.

Setting things up

I've used plenty of computers over the years, taking in most of Garmin's line-up including the new 840 Solar, and those from Mio and Bryton, but this is the first time I've used a Hammerhead.

Straight out of the box I found it easy and intuitive to set up. As you'd expect these days, there is an app (Karoo Companion) that helps you pair the unit to your smartphone, and there's also a brand-new Hammerhead Companion app that allows uploads and downloads from and to the unit, along with live tracking and syncing workouts and rides even when there is no Wi-Fi access.

You can access past rides, routes and workouts from Hammerhead's desktop website if you want to pore over some data, and you can also connect Strava, Suunto, Ride with GPS, Training Peaks, TrainerRoad, Komoot, Xert and Sentiero.

I also have a SRAM AXS app account that allows me to log in and configure bikes with AXS groupsets, and I could use that login to connect to Hammerhead rather than having to have a separate account.

Using the SRAM app login helps, as any bike with an AXS groupset you have saved on it automatically gets recognised on the Karoo unit. You can configure your groupset from the head unit and see all kinds of info such as battery life and get charging prompts.

Hardware & Software

The Karoo has a 3.2in touchscreen that is responsive to ambient light and overall it is similar to that of Garmin's 1040 head unit. I'd say that makes it a usable size for displaying plenty of information without it taking over your handlebar. It's not overly bulky either.

The mount is the same shape as earlier ones: you slide the computer on to the mount to secure it, and twist it a quarter turn to release it. This makes it compatible with all Garmin-style mounts.

But the new Karoo mount also offers you some fore-and-aft adjustment so you can move the unit closer to or further away from your handlebar.

The computer also comes with a lanyard that secures the unit to the bar, and while I think it's a neat touch that will stop it jettisoning down the road or trail, I think it might just be a case of overkill – I used this on both road and gravel rides and I never felt it was going to come off at any point.

It's a robust-feeling unit too, with the Corning Gorilla glass screen covering pretty much all of the upper face of the unit. The ambient light sensor works very well at responding to external light sources, getting brighter in well-lit surroundings and doing the opposite when the conditions darken.

The 480 x 800-pixel screen is crystal clear in all lights, with no glare, something that really impressed me. The touchscreen is hugely responsive too, just like that of a high-quality mobile phone. There was no lag, and you can drag down a quick settings menu to turn on things like a rain lock to stop raindrops from activating the screen.

The new Karoo has two buttons on each side for changing screens, lap, start/stop and a new on/off button on the bottom of the unit.

The USB-C charge port is now protected by a cover rather than being exposed – something that Anna criticised in her review of the previous generation.

This new unit also has double the processing capacity of the previous model, with 4GB RAM and double the storage space at 64GB. You get full access to worldwide maps broken down into sections and with the UK block and a couple of routes downloaded to the unit, I was using 3.1GB of storage, so there is plenty of room.

You can download Android apps to the device without voiding the unit's warranty.

Hammerhead has also increased the battery capacity and even with relatively heavy usage, such as having everything turned on and running in the background, Hammerhead claims 15+ hours.

You can increase this further by using the battery saver mode, and the recharge time is pretty quick too – taking just 2.5 hours to go from empty to 100%, and passing 30% in just 30 minutes. Both of which I found to be replicable in testing.

When you connect it to your phone, you can receive all kinds of notifications and with full Wi-Fi you can quickly upload/download rides and routes. You can also set software updates to automatic, which then take place in the background.

Its ANT+ and Bluetooth you to connect it to pretty much any sensor.

In use

It didn't take me very long to get the Karoo set up exactly how I wanted it.

On the opening screen you can choose which type of ride you are going to do from one of four preset profiles. For instance, if you are going to be riding a bike with a power meter fitted and you are wearing a heart rate monitor (Hammerhead offers a chest-mounted HR belt for £50) you can select Power + HR, and the data pages will show power and HR readings alongside all of the other metrics you might want shown.

If you are heading out and just want to see GPS data, you can use Basic Profile for a simplified view, which I think is a good option. You can set up other profiles too, depending on what type of bike you're riding and what info you want to see.

Once on the bike the Karoo connects to satellites quickly because of its multi-band connectivity and I never found it lose a signal, even when I was riding in the woods on my gravel bike.

The maps are easy to read and the amount of information available to you on the screen is impressive. Following a route is simple and the device gives you full details of the route ahead of you.

I wouldn't say it shows that much more than a Garmin would display, but I love how the unit works – it's clear, simple and concise.

Value

The new Karoo has a UK price of £449.99, which I believe is pretty decent when you compare it to the £519.99 of Garmin's 1040 unit. We recently reviewed the Solar version and George rated it very highly indeed.

The non-solar Edge 840 has a smaller screen than the Karoo and only half the storage available, but it's the same price as this new unit. Again, it was the Solar unit that we reviewed, and while I liked it a lot, I did think there were a couple of minor flaws.

Bryton's range-topper is the S800, which I reviewed last year. It's a chunk cheaper at £339.99, but it's not really in the same league as the Karoo. The Karoo is faster, smoother and has a better screen.

Our best cycling computers buyer's guide rounds up our top choices from just £60 to over £600 – and this Karoo deserves a place in it.

Conclusion

After using the Karoo for the last month I've found it brilliant, and dare I say it – even better than the Garmin units that I have been using in terms of how easy it is to use.

There is so much data on offer, the connectivity is very impressive, as is the overall quality of the unit. And heavy rain of a very wet spring caused it no issues whatsoever.

But for me – even on top of all the other qualities – the biggest draw is the screen. It's unbelievably clear and the performance of the touchscreen is one of the best I've ever experienced on any bike computer.

Verdict

Robust and user-friendly unit that also offers smooth operation, a superb screen and great interaction with numerous sensors