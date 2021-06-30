Bespoke: A Guide to Cycle-Speak and Saddle Slang

Bespoke aims to de-mystify the language of professional road racing for readers still feeling their way into the sport. All the key elements are there, along with a good helping of key stories from cycling history.

If you're looking for something to keep you amused during the endless commercial breaks during this summer's Grand Tours, Tom Bromley's book is an ideal companion. It's a very dip-in-able volume of short reflections on the words, buzz-phrases and jargon surrounding cycling (in this case mainly men's professional road racing).

It's rather more than a dictionary of cycling terminology, though. In the introduction, Bromley says the book is 'intended to serve as an introduction to the sport for the new cycling fan', and as an example of the genre it's a readable and engaging attempt. Bromley takes the opportunity to illustrate each subject with history, anecdotes, biography and humour.

Rather than an alphabetical list of entries, the book is organised into themed chapters – title headings such as 'The Season', 'The Riders', 'Nicknames' and, of course, 'Cheating' give you an idea of the areas covered.

If any of the following phrases or expressions are new to you then you will learn something from this book: "Coup de Chacal", "Poisson Pilote", "Succhia Ruota", "Laughing Group". Bromley gives a little insight into the origins of such terms, some alternatives in other languages where they exist and anecdotes from the history books to bring each entry to life.

Long-term fans, and anyone who's read a few cycling biographies or histories, may well find some of the entries and the well-worn tales from Le Tour or Il Giro familiar territory, but there's still plenty you probably won't know (or leastways, I didn't) and who ever tires of hearing tales from the great annals of cycling history?

The classy and humorous illustrations, by Neil Stevens, bring a splash of colour to the production, and a scattering of black-and-white period photographs from the pages of L'Equipe add historical flavour, though given the source they are inevitably all from the Tour, the Giro and a Classic or two.

Verdict

An enjoyable de-mystification of the jargon of cycling with plenty of classic anecdotes to light the way

