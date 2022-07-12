The Assos Women's UMA GTV Jersey C2 is a lovely mix of a race, aero and endurance designs, and offers decent pocket space, beautiful finishing and great breathability. The fit and feel are fantastic, but then they should be given the price...

This is an interesting combination of a race jersey and something more suitable for everyday training rides. The fit is snug, wrinkle and pinch-free, and it feels as premium as its price. It also performs very well.

I've managed to get plenty of warm weather rides in and it has impressed me with its breathability and barely-there feeling. It is a little longer and doesn't snug up the belly like a full race/aero jersey, while and silicone gripper ensures it doesn't sneak up at the back, either.

The fabrics are cleverly been chosen to offer protection from the wind at the front, stretch on the sides and breathability at the back. I felt like I barely overheated and when I did, the jersey dried off quickly.

The laser-cut front hem and sleeves offer a snag-free transition to shorts and arms, while the sleeves worked perfectly with or without arm warmers and stay put despite lacking grippers. The low collar doesn't snag at all, despite having no zip garage, though you do get one at the bottom to protect your shorts. An excellent detail.

There two reflective strips on the pockets are nicely placed, and all three pockets are well-sized and easy access. Even though they sit right below the mesh-like fabric they feel very secure and not floppy at all, even when heavily-laden for long rides.

Value

At £165, this is expensive, especially as it's not explicitly aero or race-oriented. Okay, there are still more expensive options out there – the 7mesh Skyline Women's Jersey is £200 – but in general, it is hard to find a non-aero cut jersey that costs more than £125 (which is what, for example, the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey costs).

It is very easy to find cheaper summer tops, and good ones too – for example, the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0 performs well and costs only £60.

Overall

This is an excellent performance-orientated summer jersey, but it comes with a high price tag. And as much as I liked wearing it, I do wish it had a little more colour to it – the only other option is pretty muted too – especially as it's a summer jersey.

Verdict

Premium-priced short sleeve with fit and performance to match

