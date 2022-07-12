The Assos Women's UMA GTV Jersey C2 is a lovely mix of a race, aero and endurance designs, and offers decent pocket space, beautiful finishing and great breathability. The fit and feel are fantastic, but then they should be given the price...
This is an interesting combination of a race jersey and something more suitable for everyday training rides. The fit is snug, wrinkle and pinch-free, and it feels as premium as its price. It also performs very well.
I've managed to get plenty of warm weather rides in and it has impressed me with its breathability and barely-there feeling. It is a little longer and doesn't snug up the belly like a full race/aero jersey, while and silicone gripper ensures it doesn't sneak up at the back, either.
The fabrics are cleverly been chosen to offer protection from the wind at the front, stretch on the sides and breathability at the back. I felt like I barely overheated and when I did, the jersey dried off quickly.
The laser-cut front hem and sleeves offer a snag-free transition to shorts and arms, while the sleeves worked perfectly with or without arm warmers and stay put despite lacking grippers. The low collar doesn't snag at all, despite having no zip garage, though you do get one at the bottom to protect your shorts. An excellent detail.
There two reflective strips on the pockets are nicely placed, and all three pockets are well-sized and easy access. Even though they sit right below the mesh-like fabric they feel very secure and not floppy at all, even when heavily-laden for long rides.
Value
At £165, this is expensive, especially as it's not explicitly aero or race-oriented. Okay, there are still more expensive options out there – the 7mesh Skyline Women's Jersey is £200 – but in general, it is hard to find a non-aero cut jersey that costs more than £125 (which is what, for example, the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey costs).
It is very easy to find cheaper summer tops, and good ones too – for example, the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0 performs well and costs only £60.
Overall
This is an excellent performance-orientated summer jersey, but it comes with a high price tag. And as much as I liked wearing it, I do wish it had a little more colour to it – the only other option is pretty muted too – especially as it's a summer jersey.
Verdict
Premium-priced short sleeve with fit and performance to match
Make and model: Assos Womens UMA GTV Jersey C2
Tell us what the product is for
Assos says: "We think premium fit, function, and feel can equip cyclists to improve their performance. The UMA GTV is the ultimate expression of this idea, combining a luxurious main fabric with a streamlined-yet-comfortable fit and premium finishing details. The comfort will inspire you to extend your rides, so we added reflective details for visibility in low-light conditions if you get started before dawn or stay out past dusk."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Assos lists:
Sens SN body fabric, UPF 50+
3-Mesh side panels
Stabilizator rear panels support loaded pockets, UPF 30+
Push Pull sleeves and collar, UPF 50+
C2 AEPD regularFit
Raw cut sleeves, hem and zip
Triple Ramp pockets
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
At 119g, this is a lightweight jersey.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washes without issue and doesn't smell even after multiple rides.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great performance, fit and feel. It's flatteringly like a second skin without feeling at all like a too-tight race jersey.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The laser cut sleeves.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£165 is quite a high price for a light summer jersey. The 7mesh Skyline Jersey Women's (£200) beats it, but in general, it is hard to find a non-aero cut jersey that costs more than £125, which is what for example the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey costs. We recently reviewed the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0, which performed well and costs only £60.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a high-performance summer jersey that fits beautifully and offers great breathability and pocket space. It's very expensive though, and the lack of bright colours – or other colours in general – is an issue for those who prefer more visibility.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 53kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, Ultra-distances
