Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Assos Women’s UMA GTV Jersey C2

Assos Women’s UMA GTV Jersey C2

8
by Suvi Loponen
Tue, Jul 12, 2022 09:45
0
£165.00

VERDICT:

8
10
Premium-priced short sleeve with fit and performance to match
Great breathability
Excellent, flattering fit
Premium quality and finishing
Expensive
Both colour options are pretty muted
Weight: 
119g
Contact: 
www.assos.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Assos Women's UMA GTV Jersey C2 is a lovely mix of a race, aero and endurance designs, and offers decent pocket space, beautiful finishing and great breathability. The fit and feel are fantastic, but then they should be given the price...

This is an interesting combination of a race jersey and something more suitable for everyday training rides. The fit is snug, wrinkle and pinch-free, and it feels as premium as its price. It also performs very well.

I've managed to get plenty of warm weather rides in and it has impressed me with its breathability and barely-there feeling. It is a little longer and doesn't snug up the belly like a full race/aero jersey, while and silicone gripper ensures it doesn't sneak up at the back, either.

2022 Assos Womens UMA GTV Jersey C2 - gripper.jpg

The fabrics are cleverly been chosen to offer protection from the wind at the front, stretch on the sides and breathability at the back. I felt like I barely overheated and when I did, the jersey dried off quickly.

2022 Assos Womens UMA GTV Jersey C2 - sleeve logo.jpg

The laser-cut front hem and sleeves offer a snag-free transition to shorts and arms, while the sleeves worked perfectly with or without arm warmers and stay put despite lacking grippers. The low collar doesn't snag at all, despite having no zip garage, though you do get one at the bottom to protect your shorts. An excellent detail.

> 30 of the best summer cycling jerseys – tops to beat the heat from just £10

There two reflective strips on the pockets are nicely placed, and all three pockets are well-sized and easy access. Even though they sit right below the mesh-like fabric they feel very secure and not floppy at all, even when heavily-laden for long rides.

2022 Assos Womens UMA GTV Jersey C2 - back.jpg

Value

At £165, this is expensive, especially as it's not explicitly aero or race-oriented. Okay, there are still more expensive options out there – the 7mesh Skyline Women's Jersey is £200 – but in general, it is hard to find a non-aero cut jersey that costs more than £125 (which is what, for example, the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey costs).

It is very easy to find cheaper summer tops, and good ones too – for example, the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0 performs well and costs only £60.

Overall

This is an excellent performance-orientated summer jersey, but it comes with a high price tag. And as much as I liked wearing it, I do wish it had a little more colour to it – the only other option is pretty muted too – especially as it's a summer jersey.

Verdict

Premium-priced short sleeve with fit and performance to match

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Assos Womens UMA GTV Jersey C2

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Assos says: "We think premium fit, function, and feel can equip cyclists to improve their performance. The UMA GTV is the ultimate expression of this idea, combining a luxurious main fabric with a streamlined-yet-comfortable fit and premium finishing details. The comfort will inspire you to extend your rides, so we added reflective details for visibility in low-light conditions if you get started before dawn or stay out past dusk."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Assos lists:

Sens SN body fabric, UPF 50+

3-Mesh side panels

Stabilizator rear panels support loaded pockets, UPF 30+

Push Pull sleeves and collar, UPF 50+

C2 AEPD regularFit

Raw cut sleeves, hem and zip

Triple Ramp pockets

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
10/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
10/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

At 119g, this is a lightweight jersey.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
10/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washes without issue and doesn't smell even after multiple rides.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Great performance, fit and feel. It's flatteringly like a second skin without feeling at all like a too-tight race jersey.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The laser cut sleeves.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The price.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£165 is quite a high price for a light summer jersey. The 7mesh Skyline Jersey Women's (£200) beats it, but in general, it is hard to find a non-aero cut jersey that costs more than £125, which is what for example the Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey costs. We recently reviewed the dhb Aeron Women's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0, which performed well and costs only £60.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a high-performance summer jersey that fits beautifully and offers great breathability and pocket space. It's very expensive though, and the lack of bright colours – or other colours in general – is an issue for those who prefer more visibility.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 164cm  Weight: 53kg

I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, Ultra-distances

Assos Women’s UMA GTV Jersey C2 2022
Assos Women’s UMA GTV Jersey C2
assos 2022
Assos

Latest Comments