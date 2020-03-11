The Quickguard mudguard is a brilliant idea, but the reality is a bit of a letdown. The price is high, they're not as simple to set up as suggested, they're prone to twist and I got a lot of tyre rub.

Mudguards are, for me, a winter essential. I feel bad if I've not got a proper set on my bike, and I hate it when someone on the group ride comes out on a rainy day without them. But not all of my bikes have eyelets for proper guards, and I've had nightmares with clip-on versions. I'd also be wary of using clip-on guards on a bike with nice paint. We wouldn't want to mark it, would we?

So when we saw these pop up on Kickstarter, we were intrigued. The Quickguards are advertised as being full-length and 'designed not to mount directly to the bicycle frame'. This, the maker claims, makes them 'perfect for carbon road bikes or bikes without mudguard clearance and mounts'.

The concept is great and I hope that there is a second version in the pipeline, but this one is let down by a flimsy plastic joint at the base of the guard, which allows too much movement of the metal arms, causing the guard to twist. I also got lots of tyre rub and even had the rear guard fly off into a hedge, owing to the same problem. With a bit of work, this could be a very good option for those who don't want their mudguards to touch their paint. But this version is best avoided.

Fitting

Fitting is simpler than clip-on and bolt-on guards, but it's not as simple as swapping out your quick-release skewers as Quickguard claims. Quick-release users will remove the standard nut and replace it with the Quickguard nut. This protrudes quite a way and doesn't look the tidiest, but it provides a good clamp area for the plastic joint and plenty of adjustment room.

Thru-axle users will need to screw the Quickguard axle in place of their standard thru-axle. (This comes with the disc brake version, which costs £44.99, or can be bought separately for £12.99.)

The trick is to close the quick release very tightly before installing the main part of the guard. If you don't, the guard will slip on rough ground. Then you can slide the main part of the guard onto the nut. You get the guard roughly positioned and then make finer adjustments with the two bevelled bolts.

You need to get the front edge of the guard positioned at roughly 11 o'clock for the front wheel and 12 o'clock for the rear.

Instructions are on the Quickguard website.

The whole process took a bit longer than the advertised minute but it was quicker than fitting clip-on guards. It was certainly easier to fit around disc brakes than conventional guards.

Performance

When they're correctly positioned the Quickguards are quiet and do an okay job of keeping wheel-spray from hitting you, and they deal with damp roads well, but they struggle to stay securely in place, especially when you ride over broken surfaces, and then they struggle to stop road spray. It's a disappointing performance given the price.

The big issue that the Quickguard has is the flex in the joint where the metal arms meet the clamp. This plastic part is simply not strong enough and allows the actual guard part to twist. This caused quite a bit of tyre rub and I even had the rear guard bounce down the road into a hedge.

With the arms being hollow metal tubes, I'm surprised that they're secured by a piece of plastic. The good news is that this is the one weakness in the system, so it should be easily remedied with an equally strong metal join.

I'd also say that the price is an issue. That £34.99 is for each QR guard. The thru-axle version is £44.99. That is significantly more expensive than good quality clip-on guards like the SKS Raceblade Pro at £49.99 for the set.

Thru-axle users will also need to know the thread pitch of their frameset. Currently, the Quickguard is only available with M12x1.5 for 12x100mm and 12x142mm axles. More options are promised, but you might want to check before purchasing.

Summary

I really hope that there will be a version two with a stronger joint to support the arms and the actual guard. The stability of the system needs to be improved, as do the options for thru-axle users. It's a brilliant concept but it needs a little refining.

Verdict

Great idea but issues with stability lead to poor performance, and they're expensive compared to other guards

