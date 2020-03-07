The Woho X-Touring Frame Bag is a lightweight and secure way to carry your kit and essentials on the bike. The fabric is tough, it keeps the rain out well, and the shape of the bag works seamlessly with many frame sizes.

While not feeling as robust as some others on the market, the Woho frame bag has stood up to some tough abuse out on the gravel tracks with no complaints at all. The 840D high-denier count nylon fabric may feel thin compared to my go-to frame bag, the Topeak Midloader, but it is surprisingly tough and you don't need to worry about what you stuff inside it either.

Unlike the Topeak, the Woho is divided into two compartments, accessible from their respective zips either side of the bag. This means you can keep things a little more organised, food and gels one side, for instance, tools and spares the other.

The pink lining looks pretty funky and also helps you find your kit without having to delve around in the usual blackness.

I'm testing the medium size, which is around 4 litres in capacity (the small is 2.75 litre), and it can carry most of your essentials for a day or two out on the bike. I could get spare tubes, patch kit, pump, CO2 canisters and inflator, multi-tool and first aid kit in one side easily, while placing plenty of gels and flapjacks in the other without it bulging out and catching my knees.

The fabric is waterproof, and although the seams aren't taped I never had any real issues with water ingress unless it was a very long ride on very wet roads. Even then it was marginal, but if I was placing electronics inside I'd make sure they were inside a sandwich bag to be on the safe side.

The zips themselves are pretty chunky so still work well when covered in grit and dust. The big loops and plastic pulls make them easy to operate with winter gloves on while riding.

The bag itself is held in place by plenty of straps and wraps. It attaches to the head, seat and down tubes by way of simple Velcro straps, and to the top tube by more Velcro but with a wide rubber wraparound that stops any irritation should your leg catch it while pedalling.

The straps are long enough to fit even the largest profile carbon tube, and easily trimmed if you're using a skinny steel frame like I was, as in the pictures.

From a performance point of view there isn't really that much I can fault, and even the price is pretty good. It's similar to the Topeak I mentioned above, although that one is a little bit bigger at 4.75l and costs a little less at £45.99.

There are cheaper alternatives out there, such as the BBB Middle Mate frame bag at £34.95, but the Woho has a much sleeker shape and design to it, and the way it tapers up towards the seat tube means you should be able to get to your second bottle without too much wiggling about.

Overall, for lightweight jaunts out into the wilderness, the Woho X-Touring frame bag is really good. The shape works with many frame shapes and the attention to detail and quality should see it last for many adventures to come.

Verdict

Lightweight yet robust frame bag with plenty of neat design features

