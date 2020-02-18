Vredestein Fortezza Senso Xtreme Weather tyre

The Fortezza Senso Xtreme Weather tyres are Vredestein's solution to wet and cold conditions and they work well, offering decent levels of grip, wear rates and puncture proofing, and the rolling resistance doesn't feel too bad either.

Tricomp technology is used on the majority of Vredestein's road tyres and it basically means it uses differing compositions of rubber dependent on what job it's got to do. The central section that sees the majority of the work is harder and durable, while the edges are softer to provide better cornering grip.

The Fortezzas use Vredestein's XWS compound which feels to be a rubber grade that remains supple enough even once the temperature starts to drop below freezing.

The carcass is 120TPI (threads per inch) which is quite low considering how supple they feel, and the rolling resistance isn't too bad. Out in the real world, the difference in average speed compared to a lighter summer tyre is barely noticeable, with just a little more drag maybe under acceleration. Weight-wise things are pretty good, too, at 279g, especially considering they have a full polyamide fabric casing running from bead to bead for full puncture protection.

Vredestein has stiffened the shoulders to what it calls Curve Control System; this means the tyres hold their shape under hard cornering, resulting in you remaining on the correct compound for longer. From this, you get great grip in the corners and roundabouts, allowing you to bank the bike over steeply with full confidence. Even in the wet the grip levels change very little, and while you're not likely to be carrying the same speeds into the bends, the Xtreme Weathers feel surefooted; if they do break traction they do it very slowly, allowing you to adjust your line or centre of gravity.

They're comfortable, too, thanks to the supple carcass, and as far as durability goes, they are yet to pick up a single cut or puncture.

The Fortezzas aren't tubeless ready so your only real option is using them with an inner tube. I found fitting them to a couple of rims absolutely no issue at all. I could pop them on with just thumb pressure, and when inflated you can see and hear the bead snap securely to the rim.

Size-wise there are a few options available, with the narrowest at 23mm – I know, how old school! But you can also get 25s and these 28s, all with the same TPI make-up. The 28s do have lower minimum and maximum pressure recommendations though: 6-8 bar, as opposed to 8-12 bar of the narrower versions.

Looking at value, the Fortezzas are around the same price as many similar tyres – and undercut others.

The Michelin Power All Season shares many of the same characteristics and costs £47.99.

Another option could be the Pirelli P-Zero Velo 4S, which has a price of £45.99, but although it sounds quicker than the Vredesteins in terms of rolling resistance, it doesn't offer the same amount of puncture protection.

They are cheaper than similar offerings from Continental, though, with its Grand Prix 4 Season having an rrp about a tenner higher.

Overall, the Fortezza Senso Xtreme Weather tyres are solid all-rounders for your quick winter bike or long distance commuter, as they'll deal with pretty much whatever the weather can throw at them.

Verdict

Durable and reliable tyres for your winter race bike

