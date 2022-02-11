Support road.cc

Near Miss of the Day 712: Driver overtakes cyclist at entrance to narrow bridge ... and saves two seconds

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Cornwall...
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 13:12
A dangerous overtake at the entrance to a narrow bridge features in our latest Near Miss of the Day video, with the driver immediately turning left afterwards meaning that they risked hitting the cyclist all for the sake of saving a couple of seconds.

It took place in Gunnislake, Cornwall, with the road.cc reader who submitted the footage, and who asked to remain anonymous, telling us: “As you can see from the footage I was mildly inconveniencing a BMW driver, who managed to save two seconds by performing a dangerous overtake before being held up by the LGV ahead.

“Over the parapet of the bridge is a large drop into the river Tamar below. Devon & Cornwall Police took unspecified action against the driver who co-operated with them after the registered keeper identified him,” added the cyclist, who passed on his thanks to the force’s Operation Snap team.

The footage is accompanied by the opening of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, which we are told helps cover up some perfectly understandable industrial-level swearing.

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

