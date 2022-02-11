Near Miss of the Day 712: Driver overtakes cyclist at entrance to narrow bridge ... and saves two seconds

A dangerous overtake at the entrance to a narrow bridge features in our latest Near Miss of the Day video, with the driver immediately turning left afterwards meaning that they risked hitting the cyclist all for the sake of saving a couple of seconds.

It took place in Gunnislake, Cornwall, with the road.cc reader who submitted the footage, and who asked to remain anonymous, telling us: “As you can see from the footage I was mildly inconveniencing a BMW driver, who managed to save two seconds by performing a dangerous overtake before being held up by the LGV ahead.

“Over the parapet of the bridge is a large drop into the river Tamar below. Devon & Cornwall Police took unspecified action against the driver who co-operated with them after the registered keeper identified him,” added the cyclist, who passed on his thanks to the force’s Operation Snap team.

The footage is accompanied by the opening of Mozart’s Eine kleine Nachtmusik, which we are told helps cover up some perfectly understandable industrial-level swearing.

