Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Tech
Niche claim new mid-motor will revolutionise e-bikesNiche Mobility gearless system_0.JPG

Niche claim new mid-motor will revolutionise e-bikes

Virtual' gearbox at the heart of Niche's new system...
by Richard Peace
Mon, Jun 05, 2023 09:16
0
e-bikes

Latest Comments

 