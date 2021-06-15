Near Miss of the Day 597: Driver overtakes cyclist despite oncoming bus ... then turns left

Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series is one of those where you do wonder what on earth was going through the motorist's head before overtaking a cyclist despite a double-decker bus approaching from the opposite direction.

And underlining the pointlessness of the driver deciding to put themself and any other occupants of the vehicle at risk, as well as of course endangering the cyclist, bus driver and passengers, the motorist promptly took the next left, saving a couple of seconds at most compared to waiting behind the bike rider.

Tony, the road.cc reader who filmed the incident told us it took place a couple of days ago.

He said: "I was out for an early morning ride in Thurrock, cycling through a part of Chadwell St Mary, when this driver dangerously overtakes with oncoming traffic all so they weren't held up pulling into the next side road!"

Tony added: "I reported this to Essex Police who have confirmed that driver has been given the option of a conditional offer or driver awareness course."

