Near Miss of the Day 592: “Hard to tell if it counts as a cut-up, close pass, or a must get in-front”

We freely admit that here at road.cc towers, we sometimes wonder exactly how to categorise incidents shown in videos submitted by our readers to the Near Miss of the Day feature – was it a close pass, did the motorist cut the cyclist up, or was the person behind the steering wheel simply one of those who Must. Get. In. Front – also known as MGIF – of the person on the bike?

Well, this one has a bit of everything, so let’s congratulate the motorist for doing the hat-trick … please contact us on info [at] road.cc to contact your, um, match ball.

Bob, the road.cc rider who sent in the clip, said: “A typical ‘must get in front’ driver, taken today in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

“Hard to tell if it counts as a cut-up, close pass, or a must get in-front. Perhaps it is all three.

He added: “Just a good job he didn’t stop where he pulled in.”

,>

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling