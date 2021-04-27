Near Miss of the Day 575: Cyclist gets three close passes in one hour

The three close passes shown in today's Near Miss of the Day feature may not be the worst we've seen - but the aggregation of such incidents on a single ride will be familiar to any regular cyclist, and with the perception of the danger posed by some motorists being a major deterrent to getting in the saddle for many would-be riders, makes a strong case not only for safe infrastructure but also stricter enforcement against drivers who put cyclists at risk.

The footage was shot by road.cc reader Sevenfold, who told us: "All three took place between 07:30 and 08:30 on Tuesday 20.04.21 around Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield, and have been reported to West Midlands Police via the Nextbase portal."

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling