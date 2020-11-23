Near Miss of the Day 503: Audi driver exiting roundabout in close pass on cyclist (includes swearing)

Roundabouts feature regularly in our Near Miss of the Day series - usually when a motorist joins the junction, cutting across the path of a cyclist, but today we have a close pass that happened on the exit to one.

The footage was captured by a road.cc reader who asked to remain anonymous and who said: "This took place on a newly widened road in Keighley, west Yorkshire. The black Audi was sitting behind me on at the lights, followed me on to the roundabout, and then close-passed me as we exited the roundabout, missing me by a few inches.

"I'm unsure of whether the driver was merely incompetent, or whether this was a punishment pass for me having the temerity to be using the public highway on a bicycle. Apologies for the swearing.

"Following a previous incident where the registered keeper denied they were behind the wheel, I took advantage of the traffic lights to get this driver's face recorded on the camera.

"I submitted this to the local force, and I was informed that "The submission has been processed and the keeper/owner has been offered an educational course for Driving Without Due Care and Attention".

"Rather a light outcome, but better than nothing I suppose," he added.

