Near Miss of the Day 492: “The most frightening close pass I’ve had” – motorist speeds past cyclist in driving rain (includes swearing)

The cyclist on the receiving end of this overtake at speed, and what's more, in the driving rain, by a motorist near Durley in Hampshire, has described it as "the most frightening close pass I've had," and it's easy to see why.

Tom, the road.cc reader who filmed the clip last Friday, told us: Usually I upload anything like this to Hanmpshire Police’s Operation Snap (not that I ever get a response), but they don't accept anything without a registration plate.

“Sorry about the language, I try not to swear but sometimes it slips out.

“This was the most frightening close pass I've had, felt like I was only a few inches away from being another KSI statistic.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

