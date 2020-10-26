Near Miss of the Day 489: Another driver turning across a cyclist (+ swearing)

It sometimes happens in our Near Miss of the Day series that a video we publish will nudge the memory of a reader who has suffered a similar incident, and that's what we have today, with yesterday's clip of a motorist turning across a cyclist on a shared use path reminding John of the time a driver pulled out in front of him when he was riding in a cycle lane in Glasgow.

John told us that it happened back in February 2017 on the A77 Ayr Road at the junction of Craignethan Road.

"In the video you can see the Audi driver pulls over the lines of the cycle lane to try and impede me, " he said.

"The car which almost wiped me out was sitting stationary and decided to move out of the line of traffic without looking in her mirrors."

"If I had to report close encounters to the police I would be calling them on 90 per cent of my rides.

"Drivers don't give a fig about cyclists, they see them as a hindrance. More support is needed from the police, the courts and better education for drivers," he added.

